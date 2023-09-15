Dundee United youngster Rory MacLeod can ‘add a bit of magic’ to Forfar says Loons boss Ray McKinnon

Ray McKinnon believes Rory MacLeod can offer ‘a bit of magic’ to Forfar – as he vowed to develop the Dundee United youngster’s game.

McKinnon has pulled off a major coup with the short-term loan signing of highly-rated teenager MacLeod.

And while he doesn’t expect MacLeod to be around for the long haul – McKinnon hopes he can make an imprint on the striker.

MacLeod became Dundee United’s youngest-ever player when he appeared as sub in their 2-0 win over Motherwell in February 2022, aged 16 and six days.

He has gone on to feature 25 times for United.

But, at 17, the player was keen to get regular game time before forcing his way into the Tannadice first team.

“We’re delighted to get Rory as there was interest from elsewhere,” said McKinnon.

“But hopefully he and Dundee United see Forfar as a place that can develop young players.

“A big part of my strategy is to keep it local, where possible.

🦁 #DUFC can confirm Academy graduate Rory MacLeod has joined cinch League Two outfit @ForfarAthletic on a short-term loan deal All the best at Station Park, Rory 🤞 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 14, 2023

“There is a lot of talent in our area and if we can get the best out of young players then it benefits everyone.

“Forfar progress and the young players get valuable game time.

“If, like Rory, they are going back to their club then they have a player with first team experience.

“Dundee United have high hopes for Rory. He’s definitely one for the future but he’s already been a regular in their first team squad.

“We won’t put pressure on him but we know he has real talent.

Welcome to the Loons – Rory MacLeod pic.twitter.com/Lk1qk6pvG3 — Forfar Athletic (@ForfarAthletic) September 14, 2023

“He can bring a bit of magic to the game and likes to do things off the cuff.

“He has a lovely left foot and is quick. There is a bit of spark about his game and if he can show that here it will really help us.

“It’s our job to look after him and develop him.

“We’ll give him good advice, regular games and get a chance to make his imprint.

“He’s only here until January but we hope he can make an impact and take the next step in his career.”

Meanwhile, McKinnon is still hopeful of welcoming back another loanee – Dundee’s Euan Mutale – in the next few weeks.

Mutale suffered an ankle injury in training and hasn’t played since mid-August.

But his issue isn’t as bad as first feared and his loan spell won’t be cut short.

McKinnon, who still has Craig Thomson out for the visit of Spartans tomorrow, added: “Euan’s injured but still with us.

“He’s not going back to Dundee early and hopefully we can see him back on the pitch in the next few weeks.”