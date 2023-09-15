Dundee United youngster Rory MacLeod can ‘add a bit of magic’ to Forfar says Loons boss Ray McKinnon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United youngster Rory MacLeod can ‘add a bit of magic’ to Forfar says Loons boss Ray McKinnon

MacLeod has joined Forfar on loan until January in a bid to get a regular run of games and force his way back into Dundee United's plans.

By Ewan Smith
Rory MacLeod is keen to make an impact at Forfar. Image: SNS
Ray McKinnon believes Rory MacLeod can offer ‘a bit of magic’ to Forfar – as he vowed to develop the Dundee United youngster’s game.

McKinnon has pulled off a major coup with the short-term loan signing of highly-rated teenager MacLeod.

And while he doesn’t expect MacLeod to be around for the long haul – McKinnon hopes he can make an imprint on the striker.

MacLeod became Dundee United’s youngest-ever player when he appeared as sub in their 2-0 win over Motherwell in February 2022, aged 16 and six days.

Rory MacLeod goes for goal against Swansea City. Image: SNS
He has gone on to feature 25 times for United.

But, at 17, the player was keen to get regular game time before forcing his way into the Tannadice first team.

“We’re delighted to get Rory as there was interest from elsewhere,” said McKinnon.

“But hopefully he and Dundee United see Forfar as a place that can develop young players.

“A big part of my strategy is to keep it local, where possible.

“There is a lot of talent in our area and if we can get the best out of young players then it benefits everyone.

“Forfar progress and the young players get valuable game time.

“If, like Rory, they are going back to their club then they have a player with first team experience.

“Dundee United have high hopes for Rory. He’s definitely one for the future but he’s already been a regular in their first team squad.

“We won’t put pressure on him but we know he has real talent.

“He can bring a bit of magic to the game and likes to do things off the cuff.

“He has a lovely left foot and is quick. There is a bit of spark about his game and if he can show that here it will really help us.

“It’s our job to look after him and develop him.

“We’ll give him good advice, regular games and get a chance to make his imprint.

“He’s only here until January but we hope he can make an impact and take the next step in his career.”

Forfar boss Ray McKinnon has high hopes for Rory MacLeod. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media.

Meanwhile, McKinnon is still hopeful of welcoming back another loanee – Dundee’s Euan Mutale – in the next few weeks.

Mutale suffered an ankle injury in training and hasn’t played since mid-August.

But his issue isn’t as bad as first feared and his loan spell won’t be cut short.

McKinnon, who still has Craig Thomson out for the visit of Spartans tomorrow, added: “Euan’s injured but still with us.

“He’s not going back to Dundee early and hopefully we can see him back on the pitch in the next few weeks.”

