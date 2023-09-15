Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz reveals he ‘considered his future’ ahead of historic SWPL win over Dundee United FC Women

Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz has revealed he considered quitting just days before steering them to a historic first-ever win.

Feroz has had unrivalled success in his time as manager – leading the Links Park side to back-to-back promotions to the top flight.

But Feroz mulled over his role before to a their historic first-ever SWPL win – a 3-1 success over Dundee United – in midweek.

𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑚𝑜𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑤𝑒 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑏𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑤𝑎𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑓𝑜𝑟… 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝗦𝗪𝗣𝗟 𝐣𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐲… 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐰! 👏💙 pic.twitter.com/MgtzB6EUgQ — Montrose FC Women (@MontroseFCW) September 13, 2023

And after tasting victory at the top level, Feroz is convinced he and his team have it in them to establish themselves amongst the game’s elite.

“Last week I was considering my own future,” said Feroz.

“I asked myself: ‘Am I the best person to take this club forward?’

“I’ve been here for three years and really enjoyed it. We’ve had a lot of success but I was considering stepping aside.

“We’ve taken the club from the bottom to the top flight and I care deeply about what happens to it.

“That’s why I looked at myself.

“Football management is like a puzzle. You get all the pieces and have to put them together.

“Sometimes one doesn’t fit in where you want it. You have to get the right pieces on the pitch but also off it.

“I asked myself: ‘Am I the right fit? Do I still have the spark?’

“After the game the other night, I’ve definitely still got the spark.

“Seeing the team come together the way it did on the pitch and in celebrating after the game brought it home.

“We’ve still got so much more we want to achieve, so much more we can do.”

Craig Feroz says Montrose FC Women have their own identity with new kit

Feroz is delighted to ‘get the monkey off the back’ with a win.

Montrose saw Glasgow Girls lose all 32 of their top flight games last term and wanted to avoid a repeat.

They launched a new pink kit this week and are continuing to lead the growth of the women’s game with their professional approach to the club off the park.

And he added: “The over-riding feeling for us all was one of relief.

“I really feel for Glasgow Girls last year. We didn’t want to be that team but, deep down, I didn’t think we would be.

𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐓𝐘. 🩷 📸 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗲𝗻𝗶𝘅 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝘆 pic.twitter.com/DXyU8Yp3cf — Montrose FC Women (@MontroseFCW) September 15, 2023

“There have been really positive signs in the last few weeks.

“When you look at the BBC highlights, the commentators are praising our performances more and more every week.

“I felt a win was coming and it tells our players that they can absolutely live at this level.

“They can now look forward to the next fixtures with real positivity.

“The club is really backing us and we are carving out our own identity with a new bespoke pink kit.

“If we can stay up, establish ourselves then we can build and strengthen from there.”