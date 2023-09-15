Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz reveals he ‘considered his future’ ahead of historic SWPL win over Dundee United FC Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz reveals he ‘considered his future’ ahead of historic SWPL win over Dundee United FC Women

Montrose FC Women claimed their first-ever top flight win and convinced Feroz to stay at the Links Park club.

By Ewan Smith
Montrose boss Craig Feroz considered his future with Montrose FC Women before the midweek win over Dundee United FC Women clinch. Image: SNS
Montrose boss Craig Feroz considered his future with Montrose FC Women before the midweek win over Dundee United FC Women clinch. Image: SNS

Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz has revealed he considered quitting just days before steering them to a historic first-ever win.

Feroz has had unrivalled success in his time as manager – leading the Links Park side to back-to-back promotions to the top flight.

But Feroz mulled over his role before to a their historic first-ever SWPL win – a 3-1 success over Dundee United – in midweek.

And after tasting victory at the top level, Feroz is convinced he and his team have it in them to establish themselves amongst the game’s elite.

“Last week I was considering my own future,” said Feroz.

“I asked myself: ‘Am I the best person to take this club forward?’

“I’ve been here for three years and really enjoyed it. We’ve had a lot of success but I was considering stepping aside.

“We’ve taken the club from the bottom to the top flight and I care deeply about what happens to it.

Montrose FC Women celebrate their SWPL2 success at Links Park.
Montrose FC Women lifted the SWPL2 title last year. Image: SNS

“That’s why I looked at myself.

“Football management is like a puzzle. You get all the pieces and have to put them together.

“Sometimes one doesn’t fit in where you want it. You have to get the right pieces on the pitch but also off it.

“I asked myself: ‘Am I the right fit? Do I still have the spark?’

“After the game the other night, I’ve definitely still got the spark.

Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz. Image: Montrose FC

“Seeing the team come together the way it did on the pitch and in celebrating after the game brought it home.

“We’ve still got so much more we want to achieve, so much more we can do.”

Craig Feroz says Montrose FC Women have their own identity with new kit

Feroz is delighted to ‘get the monkey off the back’ with a win.

Montrose saw Glasgow Girls lose all 32 of their top flight games last term and wanted to avoid a repeat.

They launched a new pink kit this week and are continuing to lead the growth of the women’s game with their professional approach to the club off the park.

And he added: “The over-riding feeling for us all was one of relief.

“I really feel for Glasgow Girls last year. We didn’t want to be that team but, deep down, I didn’t think we would be.

“There have been really positive signs in the last few weeks.

“When you look at the BBC highlights, the commentators are praising our performances more and more every week.

“I felt a win was coming and it tells our players that they can absolutely live at this level.

“They can now look forward to the next fixtures with real positivity.

“The club is really backing us and we are carving out our own identity with a new bespoke pink kit.

“If we can stay up, establish ourselves then we can build and strengthen from there.”

More from Football

Rory MacLeod is keen to make an impact at Forfar. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster Rory MacLeod can 'add a bit of magic' to Forfar says…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Tony Docherty explains key Dundee positive ahead of Celtic test
Craig Sibbald is back in training with Dundee United after recovering from ligament damage. Image: Dundee United FC
Jim Goodwin handed huge selection boost as Craig Sibbald return stuns Dundee United medics
Steven MacLean and Michael Beale are both managing 'work in progress' teams.
Steven MacLean: St Johnstone need to feed off any Rangers fan fury
Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United
Dundee United starlet Rory MacLeod joins Forfar Athletic on loan
Dunfermline's Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline's Kane Ritchie-Hosler facing another spell on the sidelines
Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone post £1.5m loss in annual accounts, with Steven MacLean operating under big…
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Why Tony Watt is crucial to Dundee United…
Ian Murray has allowed Ethan Ross to join Falkirk on loan. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray explains reasons behind Ethan Ross loan and reacts to SPFL Trust Trophy…
Dick Campbell says he's building a strong dressing room at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell says Arbroath confidence 'is rising' as he backs David Gold's 'good people'…

Conversation