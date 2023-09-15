‘More to come’ from Ewan Otoo at Dunfermline after Pars star scoops award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘More to come’ from Ewan Otoo at Dunfermline after Pars star scoops award

The versatile defender has made a promising start to his East End Park career.

By Craig Cairns
Ewan Otoo shackles Tony Watt
Dunfermline's Ewan Otoo in action against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Dunfermline Athletic have endured a turbulent start to the season.

On the pitch, results have been a little up and down, in no small part to the disruption off it.

Manager James McPake has had no end of selection issues in recent times.

Most recently, the club was dealt a huge blow with the news that Kane Ritchie-Hosler had picked up another injury.

To go with story by Craig Cairns. Dunfermline transfer window assessed Dunfermline’s Kane Ritchie-Hosler is facing another spell on the sidelines. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

However, one player to shine throughout – and display his versatility in the process – is Ewan Otoo.

Ewan Otoo picks up Dunfermline player of the month award

The 21-year-old started the season in midfield, but has moved to defence in the absence of other central defenders – the entire starting back three in the case of last weekend’s defeat.

Otoo scored his first goal for Dunfermline in the win over Airdrie last month and this week picked up the Pars’ player of the month award, as voted for by the fans.

“I was really happy when I heard that,” said Otoo. “I have been working hard, I think there is still more to come from me but I feel like I have been doing well.

“I’m just happy to get that recognition from the fans, I appreciate the fans who have voted and hopefully I can keep pushing on from here.”

Familiar foes to face Dunfermline defender

In the continued absence of Rhys Breen and captain Kyle Benedictus, Otoo looks set to start in defence again – but Sam Fisher returns from suspension.

Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United holds off Ewan Otoo of Dunfermline.
Dunfermline’s Ewan Otoo tussles with Mathew Cudjoe of Dundee United.

The team is “coping well” under the circumstances, according to Otoo, who is looking forward to facing some familiar faces in the Queen’s Park side this weekend.

The Pars defender played alongside the Spiders’ Ben McPherson and Barry Hepburn at Celtic, and the latter could be a direct opponent of Otoo’s on Saturday.

Familiarity could help Pars

“Hopefully I can get the bragging rights over those two!” said Otoo.

“I will probably be in quite close contact with [Hepburn]. I have trained with him as well so I know what he is like.

“Hopefully I can use that to my advantage in the game and put in the best performance I can against him to help our team.

Dunfermline defender Ewan Otoo. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“If you are playing against people you know, you know what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are and how you can go about trying to defend against them.

“I think that will definitely help.”

