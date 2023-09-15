‘More to come’ from Ewan Otoo at Dunfermline after Pars star scoops award

Dunfermline Athletic have endured a turbulent start to the season.

On the pitch, results have been a little up and down, in no small part to the disruption off it.

Manager James McPake has had no end of selection issues in recent times.

Most recently, the club was dealt a huge blow with the news that Kane Ritchie-Hosler had picked up another injury.

However, one player to shine throughout – and display his versatility in the process – is Ewan Otoo.

Ewan Otoo picks up Dunfermline player of the month award

The 21-year-old started the season in midfield, but has moved to defence in the absence of other central defenders – the entire starting back three in the case of last weekend’s defeat.

Otoo scored his first goal for Dunfermline in the win over Airdrie last month and this week picked up the Pars’ player of the month award, as voted for by the fans.

Well done to @EwanOtoo, picking up the @SpecialistVW Player of the Month for August, as voted for by the #DAFC supporters 👏 pic.twitter.com/DhnpWmINvL — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) September 14, 2023

“I was really happy when I heard that,” said Otoo. “I have been working hard, I think there is still more to come from me but I feel like I have been doing well.

“I’m just happy to get that recognition from the fans, I appreciate the fans who have voted and hopefully I can keep pushing on from here.”

Familiar foes to face Dunfermline defender

In the continued absence of Rhys Breen and captain Kyle Benedictus, Otoo looks set to start in defence again – but Sam Fisher returns from suspension.

The team is “coping well” under the circumstances, according to Otoo, who is looking forward to facing some familiar faces in the Queen’s Park side this weekend.

The Pars defender played alongside the Spiders’ Ben McPherson and Barry Hepburn at Celtic, and the latter could be a direct opponent of Otoo’s on Saturday.

Familiarity could help Pars

“Hopefully I can get the bragging rights over those two!” said Otoo.

“I will probably be in quite close contact with [Hepburn]. I have trained with him as well so I know what he is like.

“Hopefully I can use that to my advantage in the game and put in the best performance I can against him to help our team.

“If you are playing against people you know, you know what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are and how you can go about trying to defend against them.

“I think that will definitely help.”