Ian Murray: Raith Rovers ‘there to be shot at’ after going top of the Championship

Raith Rovers will have to deal with a different type of pressure after climbing to the summit of the Scottish Championship.

Jamie Gullan’s superb late strike, minutes after coming on as a substitute, earned Rovers all three points, taking full advantage of Dundee United’s slip-up at home to Morton.

Four wins and a draw have Murray’s men two points clear at the top of the division.

That puts a target on their back, according to the Rovers boss, who was pleased to see his side come through a tough battle with Inverness, in a match lacking in quality.

“To be where we are at this stage of the season, we’re delighted with our progress,” said Murray.

Ian Murray: There will be bumps in the road

“Being top of the league comes with different pressures as well.

“We’re there to be shot at now – Dundee United were there to be shot at, Queen’s Park were. Now it’s us.

“But that’s the Championship, it changes all the time. We just have to keep going and win games.

“We know there will be bumps in the road and we’re ready for that.

“It was a really hard game. I don’t think there was much quality from both sides.

“I thought Inverness were dangerous on the counter-attack, especially in the first half. Kevin has pulled off two really good saves.

Ian Murray hails ‘fantastic’ Raith Rovers win

“I wouldn’t say we were fortunate to be level at half-time but we could have easily been behind.

“The second half, we were more dominant without creating too much and Inverness defended really well.

“But it’s a fantastic win for us. I asked the guys at the start of this run of home games, can we get three victories, and we’ve done that. A clean sheet as well.”

Murray was full of praise for his match-winner, who featured heavily in pre-season before picking up an injury during the Viaplay Cup groups.

Game time has been difficult to come by since and he did his chances no harm with his goal.

Raith Rovers’ strong bench

“It’s so good having these guys on the bench because when it’s days like today, when we’re not clicking in front of goal, we can change it really quickly and it’s a pretty smooth transition,” said Murray.

“Last week was probably our most comfortable game, but we’ve won the last two home league games now, in really good fashion.”

Inverness manager Billy Dodds was gutted with the result but happy with the effort from his side.

“I was gutted for them today,” he said. I know we’re on a losing run, but sometimes when you get it right in the game, it’s cruel.

“I told them in there: ‘You keep giving me that and you’ll be fine.’

“It’s gut-wrenching for me and my players.