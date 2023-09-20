Ian Murray names Raith Rovers star ‘working like mad’ to win start in table-topping side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray names Raith Rovers star ‘working like mad’ to win start in table-topping side

The Stark's Park boss has a number of attacking options at his disposal.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers' Ian Murray, Dylan Easton, Josh Mullin and Kevin Dabrowski.
Raith Rovers' Ian Murray, Dylan Easton, Josh Mullin and Kevin Dabrowski. Images: SNS.

Ian Murray didn’t decide on his Raith Rovers line-up to face Inverness until late on Saturday morning.

Usually, these things are decided earlier in the week, though subject to change, as the players are put through their paces during training.

But given the number of attacking options at his disposal, it is no surprise Murray is taking his time to make sure he gets it right.

After five Championship matches, Rovers are unbeaten and two points clear at the top of the league.

Jamie Gullan's late strike won the match against Inverness.
Jamie Gullan’s late strike won the match for Raith Rovers against Inverness. Image: SNS.

Jamie Gullan became Rovers’ latest goal hero at the weekend, coming off the bench as a late substitute to score the winner.

Ian Murray: Changes are going to happen

“Whatever I’d picked, it may have been wrong,” said Murray. “Some will argue it was wrong because the subs have come on and [won the game]!

“But the guys who are starting are trying to tire the other team out so that we can bring on fresh legs and we have that quality.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“It’s going to happen, I said it after Dunfermline, especially in forward areas.

“There are going to be a lot of changes, week to week. It’ll probably change again for Airdrie.

“I had decisions to make on Saturday and I didn’t make my decision until really late in the morning.

Raith Rovers player ‘working like mad’ to get back into team

“Leaving Josh [Mullin] out and Dylan Easton again. It was the first time Josh had been left out.

Dylan Easton has had to make do with league appearances from the bench recently.
Dylan Easton has had to make do with league appearances from the bench recently. Image: SNS.

“But they understand what we’re trying to do. It’s purely down to, in Josh’s case, to freshen up the team and not to be too predictable.

“If we keep changing then it’s hard to read what we’re going to do.

“Dylan is slightly different. He’s battling like mad to get back in the team, he’s been training really, really well.”

Ian Murray praises Raith Rovers keeper for response

Raith have tightened up at the back in recent weeks after conceding a few too many early in the season, despite picking up close to maximum points.

Part of this has been down to Kevin Dabrowski who, either side of his error versus Queen’s Park, made crucial saves to preserve clean sheets against Dunfermline and Inverness.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski. Image: SNS.

“The mistake against Queen’s Park, he’s responded to that really well,” said the Rovers manager.

“To come on last week [versus Cliftonville] when Robbie Thomson was injured and then again today.

‘It will make him a better goalkeeper’

“It’s hard. Young players, and goalkeepers in particular, are going to make mistakes. It’s how they rebound.

“We’re going to have to take the hit on Kevin sometimes, if he makes a mistake, because we’ve signed him and we know he’s going to make mistakes.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“It’s how he comes back from them – that’s what’s going to make him a better goalkeeper.

On Saturday, he was really calm, his kicking was decent and he makes a really, really good save from [Morgan Boyes’] header at the back post with his feet.”

