Ian Murray names Raith Rovers star ‘working like mad’ to win start in table-topping side

Ian Murray didn’t decide on his Raith Rovers line-up to face Inverness until late on Saturday morning.

Usually, these things are decided earlier in the week, though subject to change, as the players are put through their paces during training.

But given the number of attacking options at his disposal, it is no surprise Murray is taking his time to make sure he gets it right.

After five Championship matches, Rovers are unbeaten and two points clear at the top of the league.

Jamie Gullan became Rovers’ latest goal hero at the weekend, coming off the bench as a late substitute to score the winner.

Ian Murray: Changes are going to happen

“Whatever I’d picked, it may have been wrong,” said Murray. “Some will argue it was wrong because the subs have come on and [won the game]!

“But the guys who are starting are trying to tire the other team out so that we can bring on fresh legs and we have that quality.

“It’s going to happen, I said it after Dunfermline, especially in forward areas.

“There are going to be a lot of changes, week to week. It’ll probably change again for Airdrie.

“I had decisions to make on Saturday and I didn’t make my decision until really late in the morning.

Raith Rovers player ‘working like mad’ to get back into team

“Leaving Josh [Mullin] out and Dylan Easton again. It was the first time Josh had been left out.

“But they understand what we’re trying to do. It’s purely down to, in Josh’s case, to freshen up the team and not to be too predictable.

“If we keep changing then it’s hard to read what we’re going to do.

“Dylan is slightly different. He’s battling like mad to get back in the team, he’s been training really, really well.”

Ian Murray praises Raith Rovers keeper for response

Raith have tightened up at the back in recent weeks after conceding a few too many early in the season, despite picking up close to maximum points.

Part of this has been down to Kevin Dabrowski who, either side of his error versus Queen’s Park, made crucial saves to preserve clean sheets against Dunfermline and Inverness.

“The mistake against Queen’s Park, he’s responded to that really well,” said the Rovers manager.

“To come on last week [versus Cliftonville] when Robbie Thomson was injured and then again today.

‘It will make him a better goalkeeper’

“It’s hard. Young players, and goalkeepers in particular, are going to make mistakes. It’s how they rebound.

“We’re going to have to take the hit on Kevin sometimes, if he makes a mistake, because we’ve signed him and we know he’s going to make mistakes.

“It’s how he comes back from them – that’s what’s going to make him a better goalkeeper.

“On Saturday, he was really calm, his kicking was decent and he makes a really, really good save from [Morgan Boyes’] header at the back post with his feet.”