‘Revelation’ Scott Stewart convinces Arbroath boss Dick Campbell to snub 7 trialist left-backs

Dick Campbell has revealed Scott Stewart’s form in a makeshift left-back role has convinced him to snub seven Arbroath trialists.

Right midfielder Stewart has been deployed in defence on the opposite flank in place of long-term injury victim Colin Hamilton since pre-season.

He has been immense in recent weeks as Arbroath have won four games on the bounce to move into fourth place in the Championship.

His success is no surprise to Campbell, who has been able to rely on Stewart to slot into a number of different roles during the ex-Airdrieonians star’s four years at Gayfield.

Stewart told Courier Sport recently that he has re-trained himself into his unfamiliar position by fully focusing on playing on the left in every session.

And his form has been so impressive that Campbell has refused to rush into signing a natural left back from a pool of trialists.

Campbell is also known to have looked at several others.

But the rush to replace Hamilton has slowed down thanks to the form of Stewart.

“Scott has been an absolute revelation at left-back,” said Campbell.

“I’ve had a look at seven trialists but I haven’t signed any of them in that position.

“That’s testament to the work that Scott has put in. His attitude and ability is second-to-none.

“He’s effectively an outside right playing at left-back but he has worked very hard to adapt his game.

“I see him getting better with every passing game.

“He’s doing his work defensively but is also linking up going forward and scored a great goal for us against Inverness.”

Hamilton is expected to resume full training at the end of this month after being out since the end of March.

He has been labelled as ‘the best left-back in the league’ by Campbell.

And his influence has been telling off the park with Stewart saying Hamilton is a future manager.

Scott Stewart one of many on-form Arbroath players

Meanwhile, Scott Stewart isn’t the only playing making an impact at Gayfield.

Jermaine Hylton has added some class to their attack.

And Lichties are hoping to tie the 30-year-old down on a longer deal.

“There are very few players who will score the goal that Jermaine scored against Airdrieonians,” said Campbell.

“That strike was top class. He took it so well.

“He’s a good lad and we will be sitting down with him to see what he wants to do next.

“We like him, he likes us so let’s see what happens.”