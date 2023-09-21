No ‘overhyping’ at Raith Rovers as Ian Murray’s men ‘quietly back it up on the park’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No ‘overhyping’ at Raith Rovers as Ian Murray’s men ‘quietly back it up on the park’

The Kirkcaldy club sit top of the Scottish Championship after five games played.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is pleased with how his side are quietly going about their business.

A lot was made over the summer about the improvements off-field, which would have lost some of their shine had the players not lived up to their side of the bargain.

Rovers are unbeaten at the top of the Championship after five matches played, though that will now bring its own pressure.

Next up is Murray’s former team Airdrie, newly promoted after coming up through last season’s Championship play-off.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Rather than seeing the match as an opportunity to stay top of the league, the Rovers boss eyes it as an opportunity to open up a 10-point gap on the Diamonds.

Raith Rovers players have ‘backed it up’

“We’ve gone about our business really quietly,” said Murray.

“We’ve not overhyped it, we’ve not over-talked it, we’ve just tried to improve the club and improve ourselves.

Jamie Gullan’s late strike won the match for Raith Rovers against Inverness. Image: SNS.

“But then we had to back it up by performing on the park and, so far, the boys have done that.”

Rovers will welcome back Scott McGill to the squad after he missed out last week with an illness.

Goalkeeper Robbie Thomson, meanwhile, has started some light training after picking up a thigh injury and is around a couple of weeks away from his return.

Ian Murray on return to Airdrie

“We’ve got a few bumps and bruises from the weekend, but nothing of major concern at the moment,” added Murray

“The boys are fine, when you’re winning games the injuries tend to clear up a wee bit.”

Murray thinks that his return to Airdrie, who offered him a return to management back in 2018.

Ian Murray has been confirmed as the new Raith Rovers boss.
Ian Murray during his time at Airdrie. Image: SNS.

Pre-match at the Excelsior Stadium will be a different experience, said the Rovers manager,  but once the referee blows his whistle, it’s like any other game.

‘We want to win, it’s as simple as that’

“I’ve got a tremendous amount of gratitude towards Airdrie and the guys who run the club because they gave me an opportunity back in Scottish football when it had been a while,” said Murray.

“And a lot of people wouldn’t give me that opportunity, so I’m always going to be indebted to Airdrie in some way.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“We go there against a really decent Airdrie side, who have done brilliantly well to get promoted.

“Their start to the season has been fairly solid as well.

“But we will go there to win the game, it’s as simple as that. We see it as an opportunity to go 10 points clear of them.”

