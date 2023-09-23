James McPake says Dunfermline’s win over Morton ‘up there as the best’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake says Dunfermline’s win over Morton ‘up there as the best’

The Pars were excellent as they swept aside Dougie Imrie's team.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline manager James McPake.

Dunfermline manager James McPake showered praise on his side after their 3-1 win over Morton.

The Pars moved up to fourth in the Scottish Championship after goals from Craig Witghton, Lewis McCann and Michael O’Halloran.

Robbie Crawford pulled one back for Morton at 2-0 in a rare chance for the visitors.

The result was all-important for McPake but he was more pleased with how his player went about their business.

Dunfermline manager James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“We wanted to get back to winning here,” said the Pars boss.

James McPake delighted with Dunfermline’s play

“This will sound weird, the real pleasing thing is that performance. I thought we were excellent from start to finish.

“Morton had a wee spell for 10 minutes in the second half. And that was before their goal, actually. We were back on top by the time their goal came.

“Some of the football, building up, going forward at pace. There’s real pace in that team.

“Any team I’ve had before, you’ve got pace at the top end of the pitch. I think we’re just as quick all over. It allows us to be high, it allows us to make mistakes essentially – when you’ve got that recovery pace in behind.

“A really good performance. I’d put that up there, particularly the first half, as the best performance since we’ve been at the football club.”

Dunfermline’s options from the bench

It’s not just Dunfermline’s starting XI who are performing. Alex Jakubiak and Owen Moffat both came on as second-half substitutes and slotted in seamlessly.

It was Jakubiak who sent O’Halloran through on goal for their third and to seal the points.

Dunfermline’s Michael O’Halloran scored his first goal for the club. Image: SNS.

“No disrespect to the players we had last year, but I think they’re up a notch. In terms of when you can bring them on,” added McPake.

“I don’t believe they are just good impact players, it’s a team game. Those two will be big players for us at the start of games.

“Like last year, everyone will probably have a spell out, game to game where we see fit, on who we’re playing against.

“There are the injured ones to come back as well, so the squad is in a really good place.”

