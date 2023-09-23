James McPake says Dunfermline’s win over Morton ‘up there as the best’

Dunfermline manager James McPake showered praise on his side after their 3-1 win over Morton.

The Pars moved up to fourth in the Scottish Championship after goals from Craig Witghton, Lewis McCann and Michael O’Halloran.

Robbie Crawford pulled one back for Morton at 2-0 in a rare chance for the visitors.

The result was all-important for McPake but he was more pleased with how his player went about their business.

“We wanted to get back to winning here,” said the Pars boss.

James McPake delighted with Dunfermline’s play

“This will sound weird, the real pleasing thing is that performance. I thought we were excellent from start to finish.

“Morton had a wee spell for 10 minutes in the second half. And that was before their goal, actually. We were back on top by the time their goal came.

“Some of the football, building up, going forward at pace. There’s real pace in that team.

“Any team I’ve had before, you’ve got pace at the top end of the pitch. I think we’re just as quick all over. It allows us to be high, it allows us to make mistakes essentially – when you’ve got that recovery pace in behind.

“A really good performance. I’d put that up there, particularly the first half, as the best performance since we’ve been at the football club.”

Dunfermline’s options from the bench

It’s not just Dunfermline’s starting XI who are performing. Alex Jakubiak and Owen Moffat both came on as second-half substitutes and slotted in seamlessly.

It was Jakubiak who sent O’Halloran through on goal for their third and to seal the points.

“No disrespect to the players we had last year, but I think they’re up a notch. In terms of when you can bring them on,” added McPake.

“I don’t believe they are just good impact players, it’s a team game. Those two will be big players for us at the start of games.

“Like last year, everyone will probably have a spell out, game to game where we see fit, on who we’re playing against.

“There are the injured ones to come back as well, so the squad is in a really good place.”