EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline’s Deniz Mehmet reveals how he won ‘mental fight’ as keeper nears injury comeback

The goalkeeper has been setting himself small goals while watching from the gym as his team-mates train.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet is making his way back from injury. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet is making his way back from injury. Image: SNS.

The gym at East End Park is situated between the corner of the Main Stand and the East Stand.

Floor-length windows allow those in there to see the pitch, which can be a blessing or a curse.

For Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet, it has been more a case of the latter.

An ankle injury picked up on the Monday ahead of the Scottish Championship opener versus Airdrie has ruled him out since.

The 30-year-old is thankfully on the mend now and should be available in the coming weeks.

Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet. Image: SNS.

Rehabilitation meant many hours in that gym for Mehmet, with his team-mates out on the grass going through their drills in full view.

Deniz Mehmet on setting challenges

For two hours a day, more during double sessions, the big keeper watched as the other Pars players practised shape and competed in small-sided games.

“It’s a mental fight within yourself,” Mehmet reveals to Courier Sport. “To keep yourself right and keep motivated, that’s the hard one, really, to come in every day.

Deniz Mehmet ahead of Dunfermline’s pre-season friendly with St Pauli. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“You know what you’re going to do, you can’t go out on the pitch, you’re looking out the gym window, the boys are on the training pitch.

“You just want to be there, but you’re so far away from it that you can’t.

“You make of it what you can: you can hate it or you can enjoy it. I just set myself challenges every day, it makes it more enjoyable for me.

Avoiding surgery a boost

“It’s not enjoyable, of course not, but you’ve got to just got to try and do something to make the time go.

“To try and get better every day in the gym and try and add that little bit more weight on than you did yesterday or two days ago.”

Avoiding surgery was a boost for Mehmet – who signed a new three-year contract in the summer after a record-breaking season – though only saved him three or four weeks’ worth of recovery time.

Dunfermline’s Deniz Mehmet in action versus Raith in the Viaplay Cup. Images: SNS.

The injury, despite its sizable impact, came out of nothing; during a seemingly innocuous save with his foot during training.

“I saved a shot, it hit the tip of my toe and rotated out. It was a grade 3 to a grade 1 ligament tear from the front to the back of [the ankle],” says Mehmet.

“It was a nasty one, but thankfully there was no operation needed, which was initially the thought.”

Why Mehmet feels ‘lucky’

Mehmet has been here before. During his time at Dundee United, he damaged his knee, spending almost nine months on the side-lines with an ACL injury – sustained, coincidentally, in a game versus Dunfermline.

Deniz Mehmet injured himself badly for Dundee United in a match versus Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

He sees this injury as minor compared to that: “I was lucky, to be honest.

“I should have been in a moon boot for three or four weeks, but I was walking fine with no pain.

“Which was quite strange, apparently, the surgeon said to me.

“But he was pleased that I could do it – I could bear weight quite a lot, so I was doing a lot of leg work in the gym.

“That’s a positive because you can get ahead of the more functional stuff coming down the line.”

Return timeline for Deniz Mehmet

Mehmet is now on the training pitch during the week and warming up ahead of matches but yet to get back into a matchday squad.

There is still no firm timeline on his return, though it is expected in the coming weeks.

He feels recently that he’s made: “More foot saves than he’s ever done before.”

Either that or he is noticing each one more.

“But it’s been fine,” he adds.

“I’ve just got to make sure I keep getting through the sessions and we’ll just see from there. I’m not too sure myself, really.

“But being back in full training has been good.”

