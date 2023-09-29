VIDEO: Romantic Arbroath ace David Gold makes stunning Nice proposal to girlfriend to cap off ‘dream weekend’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football

VIDEO: Romantic Arbroath ace David Gold makes stunning Nice proposal to girlfriend to cap off ‘dream weekend’

Gold made the romantic gesture in France just hours after helping the Angus side to claim their fifth successive Championship win at Partick Thistle.

By Ewan Smith
Arbroath ace David Gold and fiancee Claire after she said 'yes' to his Nice proposal. Image: SNS / David Gold
Arbroath ace David Gold and fiancee Claire after she said 'yes' to his Nice proposal. Image: SNS / David Gold

Arbroath ace David Gold capped off a dream weekend with a successful wedding proposal to his girlfriend Claire.

Midfielder Gold made a romantic waterfall proposal at Castle Hill in Nice after a jet set break to the sun-kissed French city.

That came just hours after Gold helped shoot Arbroath into third in the Championship with a 3-0 win over Partick Thistle.

And after making a swift return to training in midweek, Gold was still buzzing about his upcoming wedding.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” Gold told Courier Sport.

David Gold has been a key figure in the Arbroath squad for nine seasons. Image: SNS.

“It was already a great weekend.

“It started with a very good result at Partick then got even better as we went to Nice.

“I had a plan. I had it all in my head how I was going to propose with a full itinerary of what was going to happen.

“It didn’t quite pan out that way but thankfully she said ‘yes.’

“In the end, I got lucky with it all.

“She went away and asked someone for photos and I had asked someone else to video and capture the moment.

“We were up against a big waterfall at Castle Hill. It’s a tourist attraction, a lovely place and it seemed right. She said yes!”

Team-mate Tam O’Brien was first to pass on congratulations to the on-form midfielder as they arrived at training on Wednesday night.

The Lichties skipper said: “David’s a smooth character.

“She’s made a man of him now and I’m really delighted for them both.”

David Gold and Tam O’Brien helping Arbroath show ‘Championship credentials’

David Gold and Tam O’Brien celebrate as Arbroath beat Inverness earlier this month. Image: SNS.

Meanwhile, O’Brien believes Arbroath are beginning to show their Championship credentials after a run of five successive wins.

The Angus side are just one victory away from their best winning sequence in 22 years.

Bottom club Inverness are the visitors to Gayfield on Saturday but will be bolstered by the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as boss.

And O’Brien, who netted a stunning 20 yard effort in the win over Partick, added: “It’s been very good recently.

“We’ve been solid and put together a winning run which is very difficult to do in the Championship.

 

“We did well to stay up last year and came close to going up the year before.

“But those seasons are past now. We’ve recruited well and the core group of players who have been here for a while have helped the new boys settle.

“Everyone is buying into it at the minute and long may that continue.”

