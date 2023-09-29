VIDEO: Romantic Arbroath ace David Gold makes stunning Nice proposal to girlfriend to cap off ‘dream weekend’

Arbroath ace David Gold capped off a dream weekend with a successful wedding proposal to his girlfriend Claire.

Midfielder Gold made a romantic waterfall proposal at Castle Hill in Nice after a jet set break to the sun-kissed French city.

That came just hours after Gold helped shoot Arbroath into third in the Championship with a 3-0 win over Partick Thistle.

And after making a swift return to training in midweek, Gold was still buzzing about his upcoming wedding.

“It hasn’t quite sunk in yet,” Gold told Courier Sport.

“It was already a great weekend.

“It started with a very good result at Partick then got even better as we went to Nice.

“I had a plan. I had it all in my head how I was going to propose with a full itinerary of what was going to happen.

“It didn’t quite pan out that way but thankfully she said ‘yes.’

“In the end, I got lucky with it all.

“She went away and asked someone for photos and I had asked someone else to video and capture the moment.

“We were up against a big waterfall at Castle Hill. It’s a tourist attraction, a lovely place and it seemed right. She said yes!”

Team-mate Tam O’Brien was first to pass on congratulations to the on-form midfielder as they arrived at training on Wednesday night.

The Lichties skipper said: “David’s a smooth character.

“She’s made a man of him now and I’m really delighted for them both.”

David Gold and Tam O’Brien helping Arbroath show ‘Championship credentials’

Meanwhile, O’Brien believes Arbroath are beginning to show their Championship credentials after a run of five successive wins.

The Angus side are just one victory away from their best winning sequence in 22 years.

Bottom club Inverness are the visitors to Gayfield on Saturday but will be bolstered by the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as boss.

And O’Brien, who netted a stunning 20 yard effort in the win over Partick, added: “It’s been very good recently.

“We’ve been solid and put together a winning run which is very difficult to do in the Championship.

What a performance ✨ Jermaine Hylton bagged a brace at Firhill on Saturday ⚽️⚽️#cinchChamp | @ArbroathFC pic.twitter.com/dEryP8ThaP — SPFL (@spfl) September 25, 2023

“We did well to stay up last year and came close to going up the year before.

“But those seasons are past now. We’ve recruited well and the core group of players who have been here for a while have helped the new boys settle.

“Everyone is buying into it at the minute and long may that continue.”