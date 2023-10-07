Ian Murray challenges ‘disappointed’ Raith Rovers stars to ‘keep it going’ after solid start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray challenges ‘disappointed’ Raith Rovers stars to ‘keep it going’ after solid start

The Stark's Park boss was proud of his players after the 1-1 draw at home to Dundee United.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray shakes hands with Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray had to console his “disappointed” players after the draw with Dundee United by reminding them how far they’ve come.

The Rovers players were naturally disappointed after losing the lead and the chance to leapfrog Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

Murray said he was quick to remind the players that they have lost just one of their eight league matches so far, following on from an impressive Viaplay Cup campaign.

They took the lead in Saturday’s 1-1 draw through Lewis Vaughan before United substitute Loius Moult headed the away side level.

Lewis Vaughan gave Raith Rovers the lead. Image: SNS.

Rovers had a spell towards the end of the game, including a decent shout for a penalty, but were unable to find a winner.

Ian Murray: Half-time interrupted our rhythm a wee bit

“It was a really good game, especially given these games can be a bit of a damp squib with a good crowd and the big build-up,” said Murray.

“I thought we were the better team in the first half, I thought Dundee United were the better team in the second half. That’s football for you, it ebbs and flows.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“Half-time probably interrupted our rhythm a little bit, but my overriding feeling is I’m delighted with the players. I’m really proud of them today. They stood up to a solid Championship team.

“I thought a point was fair for both teams. Coming off the park, players are always disappointed when they haven’t won the game, especially from a leading position.

“But if I’d have said to them that after eight league games, we’d have won five, drawn two and lost one, they’d had bit my hand off.

“I’m delighted with the players’ effort up to this point and delighted with the way we got the club going a wee bit. We’ve just got to keep it going.”

Ian Murray on Raith Rovers penalty claim

Rovers had a good case for a penalty late in the game when the ball struck the arm of United right-back Liam Grimshaw.

The Raith boss said that while he didn’t want to spend too much energy on it, he thought that had VAR been in operation, his side would have had the chance to take the lead from the spot.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“I’ve seen them given,” said Murray. “It’s hit his hand.

“I’d have sympathy to a certain extent because it is close, but the hand is out. I think if we have VAR in this league then we’re probably getting a penalty kick.

“We won’t dwell on that too long, it’s a call the referee and linesman have to make in the blink of an eye.”

