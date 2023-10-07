Ian Murray challenges ‘disappointed’ Raith Rovers stars to ‘keep it going’ after solid start

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray had to console his “disappointed” players after the draw with Dundee United by reminding them how far they’ve come.

The Rovers players were naturally disappointed after losing the lead and the chance to leapfrog Dundee United at the top of the Championship.

Murray said he was quick to remind the players that they have lost just one of their eight league matches so far, following on from an impressive Viaplay Cup campaign.

They took the lead in Saturday’s 1-1 draw through Lewis Vaughan before United substitute Loius Moult headed the away side level.

Rovers had a spell towards the end of the game, including a decent shout for a penalty, but were unable to find a winner.

Ian Murray: Half-time interrupted our rhythm a wee bit

“It was a really good game, especially given these games can be a bit of a damp squib with a good crowd and the big build-up,” said Murray.

“I thought we were the better team in the first half, I thought Dundee United were the better team in the second half. That’s football for you, it ebbs and flows.

“Half-time probably interrupted our rhythm a little bit, but my overriding feeling is I’m delighted with the players. I’m really proud of them today. They stood up to a solid Championship team.

“I thought a point was fair for both teams. Coming off the park, players are always disappointed when they haven’t won the game, especially from a leading position.

“But if I’d have said to them that after eight league games, we’d have won five, drawn two and lost one, they’d had bit my hand off.

“I’m delighted with the players’ effort up to this point and delighted with the way we got the club going a wee bit. We’ve just got to keep it going.”

Ian Murray on Raith Rovers penalty claim

Rovers had a good case for a penalty late in the game when the ball struck the arm of United right-back Liam Grimshaw.

The Raith boss said that while he didn’t want to spend too much energy on it, he thought that had VAR been in operation, his side would have had the chance to take the lead from the spot.

“I’ve seen them given,” said Murray. “It’s hit his hand.

“I’d have sympathy to a certain extent because it is close, but the hand is out. I think if we have VAR in this league then we’re probably getting a penalty kick.

“We won’t dwell on that too long, it’s a call the referee and linesman have to make in the blink of an eye.”