Dick Campbell faces sober 70th birthday after Arbroath cup feat

Dick Campbell says Arbroath’s first cup quarter-final in 11 years will see him celebrating his 70th birthday with a sober Saturday.

Campbell had earmarked the weekend of November 18 for an early birthday party as he and twin brother prepare for a milestone anniversary.

But after the Lichties beat Queen of the South to reach the last eight of the SPFL Trust Trophy for the first time since 2012, Campbell’s plans have been shelved.

Campbell said: “The next game is on the 18th of November, isn’t it?

“That’s awfully close to my 70th birthday. I turn 70 on the 22nd and I was thinking if we had the weekend off I’d be able to have a ‘wee swally.’

“That’s not going to happen now, is it?

“But I don’t have any issues at all with that. I’m delighted we’re in the hat for the next round.

“I got a bit angry at half-time and nailed a few of our players.

“They responded in the second half and were absolutely outstanding and we scored two goals of real quality.

“What a strike from Michael McKenna. He’s got real quality when he hits the ball from that range.

“I was going to take him off at half-time as it was the poorest he’s played for ages but I’m so glad I didn’t!”