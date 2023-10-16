Dick Campbell faces sober 70th birthday after Arbroath cup feat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell faces sober 70th birthday after Arbroath cup feat

Arbroath boss Campbell had been planning a "wee swally" on the weekend of the Lichties' last eight clash.

By Sean Hamilton
Dick Campbell has had to change plans after Arbroath made the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter finals. Image: SNS.
Dick Campbell has had to change plans after Arbroath made the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter finals. Image: SNS.

Dick Campbell says Arbroath’s first cup quarter-final in 11 years will see him celebrating his 70th birthday with a sober Saturday.

Campbell had earmarked the weekend of November 18 for an early birthday party as he and twin brother prepare for a milestone anniversary.

But after the Lichties beat Queen of the South to reach the last eight of the SPFL Trust Trophy for the first time since 2012, Campbell’s plans have been shelved.

Campbell said: “The next game is on the 18th of November, isn’t it?

“That’s awfully close to my 70th birthday. I turn 70 on the 22nd and I was thinking if we had the weekend off I’d be able to have a ‘wee swally.’

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS

“That’s not going to happen now, is it?

“But I don’t have any issues at all with that. I’m delighted we’re in the hat for the next round.

“I got a bit angry at half-time and nailed a few of our players.

“They responded in the second half and were absolutely outstanding and we scored two goals of real quality.

“What a strike from Michael McKenna. He’s got real quality when he hits the ball from that range.

“I was going to take him off at half-time as it was the poorest he’s played for ages but I’m so glad I didn’t!”

