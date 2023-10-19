Kyle Benedictus on ‘best thing’ about Dunfermline’s start to the season

Kyle Benedictus has found it difficult being on the sidelines during Dunfermline’s return to the Championship.

After leading his side to the League One title, the Pars captain started the first four league matches before breaking a bone in his foot.

Even in his absence, and that of other key players like Deniz Mehmet and Rhys Breen, Benedictus has been impressed with Dunfermline’s start to the season.

The Pars are in sixth with 11 points from seven matches but have played fewer games than anyone else in the division due to postponements.

What Benedictus has noted in particular is the competitiveness his side has shown.

‘It gives us confidence’, says Pars skipper

“The best thing to take from it is that everybody will know they’re in a game,” he said.

“That has to give us confidence. Even last year when we played against teams in a higher league, we more than matched them.

“It’s been no different since the start of the season this time.

“As I said, it’s like that every week, not just us or our fixtures.

“You look at all the fixtures, they’re all competitive. It’s just who can come out the other end of it.”

After signing a new two-year contract extension this week, Benedictus revealed that he is a “pain in the backside” when he is out injured.

He is still an influential character around the dressing room when sidelined and revealed this week that he is starting the process to attain his coaching badges.

‘I’ve only missed three league games,’ laughs Benedictus

Attention now turns to Ayr United at East End Park this weekend.

Lee Bullen’s side are two positions and two points behind Dunfermline but have won two of their last three.

“It’s a competitive league, you see everybody can beat everybody at any point,” added Benedictus.

“We’re in a position where we are there or thereabouts.

Win the Captain’s Armband! © All your need to do is like and repost to be in with a chance to win one of the skippers signed armbands! 🏁 Good luck everyone! Winner picked at random later tonight 🤞 pic.twitter.com/pleFAeMFS7 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) October 18, 2023

“We just need to keep it going, it’ll be a big game on Saturday, it’s been a couple of weeks since the boys had a game.

“We need to get back into a routine and get these games played.

“On a personal note, it’s not too bad, I’ve only missed three league games!

“I think the boys are desperate to get back out there and put on a good show on Saturday.

“As a team, we want to be playing week in, week out – get a bit of momentum going. That’s what you want as a club.”