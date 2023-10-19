Kyle Benedictus on ‘best thing’ about Dunfermline’s start to the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Benedictus on ‘best thing’ about Dunfermline’s start to the season

The Pars captain has been missing through injury for the last six weeks.

By Craig Cairns
Kyle Benedictus sports a bandage after the Dunfermline skipper was involved in a head knock vs Dundee United.
Bandaged Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus. Image: SNS

Kyle Benedictus has found it difficult being on the sidelines during Dunfermline’s return to the Championship.

After leading his side to the League One title, the Pars captain started the first four league matches before breaking a bone in his foot.

Even in his absence, and that of other key players like Deniz Mehmet and Rhys Breen, Benedictus has been impressed with Dunfermline’s start to the season.

The Pars are in sixth with 11 points from seven matches but have played fewer games than anyone else in the division due to postponements.

Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus, pictured standing before the club crest, was 'delighted' to extend his stay. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus was ‘delighted’ to extend his stay. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

What Benedictus has noted in particular is the competitiveness his side has shown.

‘It gives us confidence’, says Pars skipper

“The best thing to take from it is that everybody will know they’re in a game,” he said.

“That has to give us confidence. Even last year when we played against teams in a higher league, we more than matched them.

“It’s been no different since the start of the season this time.

“As I said, it’s like that every week, not just us or our fixtures.

“You look at all the fixtures, they’re all competitive. It’s just who can come out the other end of it.”

Dunfermline's Kyle Benedictus picked up an injury in September.
Dunfermline’s Kyle Benedictus picked up an injury in September. Image: SNS.

After signing a new two-year contract extension this week, Benedictus revealed that he is a “pain in the backside” when he is out injured.

He is still an influential character around the dressing room when sidelined and revealed this week that he is starting the process to attain his coaching badges.

‘I’ve only missed three league games,’ laughs Benedictus

Attention now turns to Ayr United at East End Park this weekend.

Lee Bullen’s side are two positions and two points behind Dunfermline but have won two of their last three.

“It’s a competitive league, you see everybody can beat everybody at any point,” added Benedictus.

“We’re in a position where we are there or thereabouts.

“We just need to keep it going, it’ll be a big game on Saturday, it’s been a couple of weeks since the boys had a game.

“We need to get back into a routine and get these games played.

“On a personal note, it’s not too bad, I’ve only missed three league games!

“I think the boys are desperate to get back out there and put on a good show on Saturday.

“As a team, we want to be playing week in, week out – get a bit of momentum going. That’s what you want as a club.”

