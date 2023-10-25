Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney pondered Arbroath swoop before buying Wrexham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney pondered Arbroath swoop before buying Wrexham

The Red Lichties were discussed as a possible target for Reynolds and McElhenney.

By Sean Hamilton
Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney considered Arbroath move. Image: Shutterstock
Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney considered Arbroath move. Image: Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney discussed buying Arbroath before taking over at Wrexham.

The Hollywood stars shook up the football world by buying the Welsh side in 2021, with the aim of transforming them into a Premier League outfit.

But according to the pair’s British business partner Humphrey Ker, Arbroath could have been the beneficiary of their Tinsel Town-tinged cash.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s “Sacked in the Morning” podcast, Ker, who is executive director at Wrexham, explained how the Lichties came to be discussed – then dismissed.

He said: “So right at the jump, Rob [McElhenney] said, well, what about a club in Ireland? Because his family are from Ireland, or from Northern Ireland, or from Scotland.

Arbroath's Gayfield, seen from the air, could have been home to Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElheney. Image: SNS
Arbroath's Gayfield could have been home to Hollywood duo. Image: SNS

“And I’m afraid to say that I was a bit of a party pooper on that because my feeling was the ceiling in the English game is that much further away.

“My flatmate from university was a Red Lichties fan, so I have to go to Arbroath for my Scottish football club of choice.

“So ultimately, I said, if you went to Arbroath and we injected money and built that team and you got into the Premiership pretty quickly, you would then run up against Celtic and Rangers.”

That, said Ker, was the deciding factor in Reynolds and McElhenney opting to buy their way into the English leagues, albeit via a Welsh club.

Arbroath FC manager Dick Campbell at Gayfield.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS.

He added: “The speed at which you would get from Arbroath now to a sort of mid-table Scottish Premiership team would be quite quick.

“And then you would have this problem where you just get hammered all the time by the big boys there.

“It would just be tricky. And to take Ireland, for an example. If you go with Dundalk or someone like that, very quickly you would become the unassailable champions of the League of Ireland.

“And then what do you do? You go into the Champions League and get battered in the Champions League by a Greek team and then that’s sort of the cycle year on year.

“So, ultimately, we were like, we’ve got to do England or the English system.”

Conversation