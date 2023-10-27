Dundee-born Amy Gallacher relishing international ‘standards’ as Scotland’s newest star targets more caps

Amy Gallacher admits she still has to pinch herself over her elevation to the Scotland squad.

But the Dundonian star is revelling in the “trust” shown by manager Pedro Martinez Losa as she seeks to establish herself at international level.

Former Morgan Academy pupil Gallacher received her first call-up for last month’s Nations League clashes with England and Belgium – and collected her first two caps in the process.

The Celtic attacker (24) – who counts former Dundee United star Kevin Gallacher, ex-Dundee hero and Courier journalist Tommy Gallacher and Celtic legend Patsy Gallacher amongst her relatives – is back in the national squad for their double-header with Holland

And while she knows she is operating at a higher level than ever before, she is relishing the challenge of proving herself worthy.

Speaking from the Scotland camp ahead of Friday night’s first Dutch encounter in Nijmegen, she said: “It is a new level, but it’s something I’m striving to play in.

“I’m here to learn and develop, but I think I’ve already improved a lot from the last camp.

“I know what’s coming now and I know the standard I need to get to.

“I feel like Pedro (Martinez Losa), the coaches and all the players here can help me reach that.

“I think [being back in the squad] shows a lot of trust from the coaches. They’ve trusted me to be in the squad two times.

“There are a lot of players in there who have been given the opportunity. It’s just up to me to keep getting them.

“Being here, you need to pinch yourself a bit, thinking: ‘I’m actually playing with these players, I’m actually representing my country.’

“It’s quite a weird feeling. I’m just very grateful to have it.”

After making her debut against England at Wembley, Gallacher spoke of her emotional post-match conversation with her proud parents back home in Dundee.

Family and friends will be watching Friday’s clash live on BBC Scotland.

But they will be backing her all the way in person in Tuesday night’s Hampden return, with Scotland seeking their first Nations League win after losing narrowly to England and drawing with Belgium.

“All my family will be watching. My friends as well,” said the former Abertay University student.

“It’s a good feeling to have family support back home.

“There’s nobody over here in Holland, unfortunately, but I’ll have family back at Hampden.”