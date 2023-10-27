EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Barrowman on ‘wave of excitement’ at Raith amid Club 1883 launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Barrowman on ‘wave of excitement’ at Raith amid Club 1883 launch

The Stark's Park CEO spoke to Courier Sport about the new membership scheme.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman spoke about the recent launch of Club 1883. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman spoke about the recent launch of Club 1883. Image: SNS.

More than 200 Raith Rovers supporters have now signed up to Club 1883, according to CEO Andrew Barrowman.

That’s well on the way to an initial target of 350, just days after the scheme was launched.

Club 1883 allows Rovers fans to sign up and pledge one of two different monthly amounts in return for a range of benefits.

Funds will then be used by Raith to boost two main areas: stadium development and football operations.

The various benefits of Raith’s Club 1883. Image Raith Rovers FC.

It is the Kirkcaldy club’s latest move to bring fans closer to the club.

“It’s fair to say that with all of the things we’ve tried to do so far, the fans are really getting behind us,” Barrowman tells Courier Sport.

“There’s a real wave of confidence and excitement around the club at the moment and I think this is another example of that.

“Hopefully, over the next few days and weeks that continues to keep growing and we can really push on with it and give people what they signed up for and put what we’ve been talking about into practice.”

New Raith website ‘a game-changer’

Some have expressed an interest in pledging more and a decision has been made to retain the existing Raith Supporters’ Fund.

During his recent Raith TV interview setting out the details of Club 1883, Barrowman said a forthcoming new website, which will integrate their ‘Fanbase’ e-ticketing system, would be a “game-changer”.

Raith Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman spoke about the launch of Club 1883. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.

“Even the guys at Fanbase are really excited about integrating it,” adds the Raith CEO. “It’s a game-changer for them, I think it would be fair to say.

“Just because of the way the website is set up with their system in terms of purchasing tickets, memberships, anything else that goes on there.

“It’s really streamlined, it’s really easy for the fans, the customers, to use.

“And we get a benefit from that one-stop shop as well.

“The website that we’ve got coming is a game-changer for us and I don’t think there’s many of that type in Scottish football.

“So it’s really important to us and why it’s taken us a bit longer.

“When it does come there will be a lot of innovative features on it that will really help us.”

Football operation funds explained

As for how the money pledged will be used, Barrowman recently gave an example of seat repairs to explain things covered by ‘stadium development’.

Raith CEO Andrew Barrowman. Image: SNS.

With the average home attendance up significantly on last season and another large crowd expected for Saturday’s Fife derby, this type of expense will cost more.

‘Football operations’, on the other hand, is a more broad category that Barrowman describes as pretty much anything that will help to improve the experience for players.

“There are things like the players’ gym downstairs that is nearing completion but still need a bit of work to get done,” he adds.

“Anything around software, in terms of data analysis – any of these sorts of things.

“Basically anything that involves making the players better and making their job easier.”

More from Football

The Dundee United tifo celebrating their centenary.
Jim Goodwin delighted to celebrate Tangerines milestone in style as Dundee United boss reveals…
Raith Rovers star Aidan Connolly missed the star of the season through injury. Image: SNS.
Aidan Connolly on why he 'can't complain' about lack of Raith Rovers action
Dundee United players celebrate against Arbroath.
Dundee United 6-0 Arbroath: Abject Lichties hit for six as Tangerines celebrate centenary in…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and manager Jim Goodwin are together on the club's needs. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren and Jim Goodwin solidly on same page as Dundee United…
Dunfermline defender Aaron Comrie. Image: SNS.
Aaron Comrie urges strong Dunfermline start in 'perfect opportunity' Fife derby
Owen Stirton, left, and Scott Constable in action for Dundee United
Dundee United kids Owen Stirton and Scott Constable earn Scotland starts as U17s are…
Fans are being asked to join in a minute's applause for Franny Mitchell. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation/Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Dundee United fans urged to join minute's applause in memory of 'man with the…
Dundee's Dens Park.
Reports claim Dundee targeted by English Premier League side for feeder club link
Jeanfield Swifts manager Robbie Holden.
Jeanfield Swifts dreaming of St Johnstone 'derby' - and boss Robbie Holden's old club…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice
Jim Goodwin receives Mark Ogren green light for Dundee United reinforcements if Championship charge…

Conversation