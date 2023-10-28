James McPake ‘gutted’ for Dunfermline stars after derby defeat as Pars boss suggests Raith dugout celebrations went too far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake ‘gutted’ for Dunfermline stars after derby defeat as Pars boss suggests Raith dugout celebrations went too far

The Pars boss was pleased with the performance of his side and took a swipe at their Fife rivals.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake got the performance he wanted from his players, even if the result was lacking again.

The Pars have now lost three on the spin but were on top for large parts of both halves of this latest Fife derby and had the better of the chances.

Just as it looked like the sides would take a point each, Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton put the ball into the far bottom in the 93rd minute to win the game.

It was a harsh end to the game and tempers flared just before the full-time whistle, then again after it.

Rovers manager Ian Murray and Dunfermline assistant Dave Mckay were both booked in the aftermath.

James McPake: Dunfermline players gutted

“Flip it round, would we have celebrated in that way? Probably,” said McPake. “But maybe on the last day of the season, certainly not at this early stage.

“They’ve won the game, they’re in a derby. Good luck to them but I’d certainly be disappointed in my staff if that was the way they behaved.

“I’m gutted for the players, if I’m honest. Every defeat’s hard to take but when you throw in everything it was as well – a derby and the performance.

“We asked the players for a performance. We know the last two weeks have been really poor and nowhere near good enough. “We can’t say that about today.

“But when you have four or five chances, you need to – or you hope to – take a couple of them.

Rhys Breen to be assessed

“I’ll be honest, we could have – not been out of sight – but we could have had a comfortable lead in the game.

“But Ayr United had the same last week against us and they didn’t take their chances, and we were in the game to the very end.

“In terms of the performance, it was great but I’m gutted for that group of players.”

Rhys Breen will have a scan on his hamstring after he was taken off injured in the second half, said McPake.

Benedictus “should be fine” despite being replaced at half-time after his legs began to seize up.

Conversation