Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Transfer window, manager and star man rated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Transfer window, manager and star man rated

Courier Sport assesses the season so far at Stark's Park.

Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton have been two of the standouts for Raith Rovers. Images: Raith Rovers FC and SNS.
Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton have been two of the standouts for Raith Rovers. Images: Raith Rovers FC and SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers sit second in the Championship, four points off the top with a game in hand.

The recent postponement at Arbroath means the first quarter is slightly lopsided, with an extra Fife derby making up the nine fixtures in its absence.

Sam Stanton goals have won each of those Dunfermline clashes, the most recent being a dramatic strike in the 93rd minute at the weekend.

A trip to Greenock on Tuesday night gives them the chance to slash the gap to one point ahead of the weekend games.

Courier Sport assesses Raith Rovers’ season so far.

Transfer window

Right from the off, the signs were good. With the takeover of the club being finalised before last season had finished, recruitment was under way early and first targets were secured.

Josh Mullin, Keith Watson and Shaun Byrne all have experience of winning the Championship, Jack Hamilton has scored goals at this level – though has struggled with injury – and Scott McGill’s versatility has been crucial.

Callum Smith, meanwhile, became the latest League One player the Rovers boss gambled on and has been one of the standouts so far.

Callum Smith equalised for Raith Rovers versus Hibs in the Viaplay Cup. Image: SNS.

The one area they have been a little light at has been at centre-back, though much of this is down to injuries to Dylan Corr and, more recently, Watson.

It could be argued that their most crucial signing was to bring in John Potter. The technical director has played a huge part in encouraging these players to the club.

Grade: A

Form

It would be unrealistic to expect an undefeated quarter, so losing just once is an incredible return.

Just two draws on top of that have Raith within touching distance of United if they can win their game in hand.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates after putting Raith Rovers ahead
Lewis Vaughan celebrates after putting Raith Rovers ahead versus Dundee United. Image: SNS.

A midweek game may present some issues in terms of squad selection, given the reduced numbers recently, which makes the sustained form even more impressive.

Rovers have lost just twice in all competitions, both away from home.

It’s not just that, it’s the way they have won some of these matches that has people paying attention.

They even ended a 23-year hoodoo by beating Inverness.

Grade: A+

Manager

The Rovers manager’s campaign has had roughly two different phases so far.

An abundance of attackers at the start made selecting the best combination and keeping everyone happy a challenge.

Murray negotiated that well and some even used it as motivation in their performances on the pitch.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

More recently, injuries have hit but Raith Murray’s side keep collecting points.

The manager has been flexible in his shape this season too, starting the campaign with a 4-1-3-2 before the signing of Byrne brought a change to two holding midfielders.

Even in-game Murray has made improvements to the side, most recently in Saturday’s Fife derby.

Grade: A+

Star man: Sam Stanton

Arguments could be made for a number of players but Stanton was standing out above the others even before his latest derby winner.

Whether as a holding midfielder or more advanced – sometimes as a second striker – he is one of the first names on Murray’s team sheet.

This time last year, Stanton had a burst of goalscoring form. His tally is fewer so far this season but his all-round game has been exceptional.

Raith Rovers’ Sam Stanton in action against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Every week the Rovers fans have been treated to his blend of composure, technique and energy.

It has to be said, however, that were it not for injury and a harsh suspension, this could have been Dylan Easton.

Grade: A+

After lots of off-field positivity over the summer, Raith Rovers have backed it all up with results on the park.

Fans are buying into it all, evidenced by the initial uptake for their Clubb 1883 scheme, and everyone seems to be pulling in the same direction.

There is a long way to go still but all is well at Stark’s Park at the moment.

Overall grade: A+

More from Football

Jeanfield Swifts achieved a famous victory.
Jeanfield Swifts boss targets more Scottish Cup glory after sending shockwaves with historic 6-0…
Agustin Mervic shows his colours at Tannadice.
Meet Dundee United's Argentinian superfan who travelled 7,000 miles to watch beloved Tangerines
Tony Docherty fist pumps to Dundee fans. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
LEE WILKIE: Dundee victory is a major boost but Rangers visit couldn't come at…
David Martindale has been linked with the vacant St Johnstone manager's job. Image: SNS
David Martindale refuses to be drawn on St Johnstone link as Livingston boss expresses…
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean only lasted six months in the job.
Steven MacLean analysis: Did rookie boss face the impossible job at St Johnstone?
Arbroath defender Colin Hamilton
Colin Hamilton opens up on 7-month injury hell as Arbroath stalwart dubbed 'best left-back…
Dundee United duo Glenn Middleton, left, and Louis Moult celebrate in the rain at Tannadice
Glenn Middleton in 'no egos' Dundee United assessment as on-song winger thanks supporters
Joe Shaughnessy was the two-goal hero at Livingston for Dundee. Image: SNS
'Happy days' for Dundee's unlikely two-goal hero Joe Shaughnessy as he admits jumping fences…
Sam Stanton won the game for Raith Rovers in injury time. Image Craig Brown/DAFC.
Sam Stanton happy to reward Raith Rovers fans for 'sticking with us'
A dejected St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark at full-time.
Nicky Clark: St Johnstone players have let everyone down and are the only ones…

Conversation