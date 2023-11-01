RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United defeat was agony for Arbroath – but we’re already over it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee United defeat was agony for Arbroath – but we’re already over it

The Red Lichties have already re-focused on Saturday's clash with Partick Thistle.

Michael McKenna of Arbroath.
Michael McKenna sums up Arbroath's dejection at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Rab Douglas

There’s no hiding from it.

Friday night’s 6-0 loss to Dundee United was a massively sore one for Arbroath.

But the thing for me is it’s already been consigned to the bin.

We’re at home to Partick Thistle on Saturday and that’s what it’s all about.

We’ve been on good form, we’ve been scoring goals, we’ve been winning games.

Yes, we got completely turned over by United and the players were hurting after that, but that just gives them the opportunity to show a reaction – and that’s what we’re all looking for.

Dick Campbell on the touchline during Dundee United 6-0 Arbroath.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was irate at his Arbroath’s defending at Tannadice. Image: SNS

Of course, there are lessons we can take from Tannadice.

From an Arbroath perspective, the big one is that, as good as United were, we were just as poor. That was the case when we played them at Gayfield on the opening day of the season – and the exact same thing happened again.

At 2-0 we had a couple of half-chances, then United got their third just before half-time and that killed us. It was a long slog after that. But we take our medicine. That’s how we work.

Our season won’t be defined by results against Dundee United, though they haven’t helped the goals against column so far.

My cup’s always half-full though. You can’t keep taking on board negatives because they end up dragging you down.

A previous match between Arbroath and Partick Thistle.
Arbroath comfortably saw off Partick Thistle in their last meeting at Firhill. Image: SNS

You can’t change a result and there’s no point feeling sorry for ourselves. We just have to get the sleeves rolled up because we’ve done well at home recently.

When Partick turn up on Saturday, they’ll be doing it off the back of a midweek game too, so you never know, that could help the wee part-time team we are!

At the end of the day, you just can’t take anything away from Dundee United and how they’re going about things this season.

They’ve got quality all over the pitch, from the goalie Jack Walton right through to Louis Moult up top.

You have to give huge credit to Jim Goodwin there. He’s built a really good squad.

Now, for Arbroath, it’s all about looking forward.

Jeanfield Swifts achieved a famous victory.
Jeanfield Swifts achieved a famous victory over Elgin City in the Scottish Cup. Image: Brian Roper.

Arbroath weren’t the only side to take a sore one last weekend.

Elgin City were on the wrong end of a Scottish Cup shock when they lost 6-0 to Perth’s Jeanfield Swifts.

Elgin manager Barry Smith’s obviously a former Dundee team-mate of mine – and a good friend.

That’s why I’m sure there won’t be any doom and gloom at Borough Briggs; because the one thing about Barry is, hardship only makes him more determined.

That said, I’m not surprised Jeanfield showed real quality.

Arbroath train through in Perth and we played against them in a bounce game not too long ago, when we were trying to get minutes into a few boys’ legs.

We came away from that game knowing they had plenty about them, I can tell you.

It just goes to show that, even at Swifts’ level, there are teams going about their business in a really professional way, trying to work their way up the pyramid.

In the one or two tiers immediately below the SPFL, there’s some quality there.

With Clyde next up, it’ll be fascinating to see how far Jeanfield can go this year.

