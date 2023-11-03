Arbroath star targets post-playing media career – but helping Lichties hit ‘play-off form’ is top priority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath star targets post-playing media career – but helping Lichties hit ‘play-off form’ is top priority

Michael McKenna enjoyed a shift as a BBC TV pundit in midweek.

By David Reid
Arbroath's Michael McKenna has designs on a career in punditry. Image: Arbroath FC.
Arbroath's Michael McKenna has designs on a career in punditry. Image: Arbroath FC.

Michael McKenna is targeting a career as a media pundit after he hangs up his boots.

But for now, the Arbroath ace is focused solely on helping the Lichties get back on track after their “bad night at the office” against Dundee United.

After Friday night’s hammering at Tannadice, McKenna was a BBC pundit for Monday’s televised Scottish Cup match between Musselburgh Athletic and Clyde.

It was an experience he relished – and he revealed he would love the chance to go into the media industry when he retires from playing.

Michael McKenna celebrates scoring for Arbroath against Inverness. Image: SNS

The Arbroath star said: “I really enjoyed it, coaching isn’t something that I’m keen to get into.

“When I hang the boots up, I would be keen to get into something like media if possible, it’s a hard industry and there’s loads of people doing it.

“Obviously, there’s ex-players doing it that have had better careers than me but it’s worth giving it a go and I got some good feedback from the BBC.

“People tell me my analysis from games and what I see is good and have encouraged me to do something like media.”

Despite the magnitude of Arbroath’s 6-0 defeat to Dundee United last weekend, McKenna doesn’t want a one-off poor showing to kill the momentum behind their generally strong start to the season.

And the aim on Saturday when Partick Thistle come to Gayfield, is to replicate the performance that saw the Lichties win 3-0 at FIrhill the last time the teams met.

McKenna said: “Training’s been good this week, the result has been forgotten about.

Michael McKenna of Arbroath.
Michael McKenna sums up Arbroath’s dejection at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS

“Obviously we’ve been talking about it and where we went wrong but also realise that there’s no harder fixture in the Championship than Dundee United.

If you focus on that game for too long then it can impact your next game or even the season.

“Even if the fans see we’re playing well on Saturday and get a result then they’ll forget about what happened last Friday. We were playing well until then.

“We can’t let that one performance take us on a bad run, if we win tomorrow then it’s five wins out of seven and that’s promotion play-off form.

“It was a bad night at the office, we never got a chance and when you go 2-0 down in 10 minutes against United then your not going to get the chance to play your way.

“They all just seemed to relax and we didn’t frustrate them enough, it was disappointing and we’re looking to make it right this weekend.”

