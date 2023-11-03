Arbroath star targets post-playing media career – but helping Lichties hit ‘play-off form’ is top priority

Michael McKenna is targeting a career as a media pundit after he hangs up his boots.

But for now, the Arbroath ace is focused solely on helping the Lichties get back on track after their “bad night at the office” against Dundee United.

After Friday night’s hammering at Tannadice, McKenna was a BBC pundit for Monday’s televised Scottish Cup match between Musselburgh Athletic and Clyde.

It was an experience he relished – and he revealed he would love the chance to go into the media industry when he retires from playing.

The Arbroath star said: “I really enjoyed it, coaching isn’t something that I’m keen to get into.

“When I hang the boots up, I would be keen to get into something like media if possible, it’s a hard industry and there’s loads of people doing it.

“Obviously, there’s ex-players doing it that have had better careers than me but it’s worth giving it a go and I got some good feedback from the BBC.

“People tell me my analysis from games and what I see is good and have encouraged me to do something like media.”

Despite the magnitude of Arbroath’s 6-0 defeat to Dundee United last weekend, McKenna doesn’t want a one-off poor showing to kill the momentum behind their generally strong start to the season.

And the aim on Saturday when Partick Thistle come to Gayfield, is to replicate the performance that saw the Lichties win 3-0 at FIrhill the last time the teams met.

McKenna said: “Training’s been good this week, the result has been forgotten about.

“Obviously we’ve been talking about it and where we went wrong but also realise that there’s no harder fixture in the Championship than Dundee United.

“If you focus on that game for too long then it can impact your next game or even the season.

“Even if the fans see we’re playing well on Saturday and get a result then they’ll forget about what happened last Friday. We were playing well until then.

“We can’t let that one performance take us on a bad run, if we win tomorrow then it’s five wins out of seven and that’s promotion play-off form.

“It was a bad night at the office, we never got a chance and when you go 2-0 down in 10 minutes against United then your not going to get the chance to play your way.

“They all just seemed to relax and we didn’t frustrate them enough, it was disappointing and we’re looking to make it right this weekend.”