Dick Campbell insists Arbroath season won’t be defined by Dundee United and Partick Thistle defeats

Dick Campbell says Arbroath’s season won’t be defined by games against the Championship’s big sides as he targets a return to winning ways against Airdrie.

Campbell said: “The last two games have been Dundee United and Partick Thistle, my season won’t be judged on Dundee United and Partick Thistle and how we do against them.

“I’m looking forward to playing Airdrie, they are a good football side and it’s a big pitch, we’ve got three or four different injury problems.

“But I’m positive going into the game, we go in confident of getting a result. If we play like we did the last time against Airdrie then we’ll probably get the win.

“If we win on Saturday we go back into fourth, there’s just a couple of points between the teams in the bottom three.

“I’ll approach the game like I do every week – I’m a very positive person. I never fear the opposition, I respect them but never fear them.

“This weekend is a big game for us, we’ve done well and want to keep that going, then we go to Wales [to face TNS in the SPFL Trust Trophy].

“All I’m interested in is my own team, we got caught in our first four games of the season then won six out of eight.

“I named my team on Wednesday night and we’re ready to go for the game, everyone knows what’s in front of us and we’ll take it from there.

“Last week there were more defensive mistakes and it was shocking.

“We know where we went wrong last weekend and we’ll look to cut out the mistakes.”

The Red Lichties boss confirmed that captain Tam O’Brien is still ruled out but Ryan Dow could return.