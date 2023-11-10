Dick Campbell insists Arbroath season won’t be defined by Dundee United and Partick Thistle defeats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell insists Arbroath season won’t be defined by Dundee United and Partick Thistle defeats

The Lichties have endured painful defeats to Dundee United and Partick Thistle in recent weeks.

By David Reid
Dick Campbell is looking for his side to bounce back from recent losses.
Dick Campbell is looking for his side to bounce back from recent losses.

Dick Campbell says Arbroath’s season won’t be defined by games against the Championship’s big sides as he targets a return to winning ways against Airdrie.

Campbell said: “The last two games have been Dundee United and Partick Thistle, my season won’t be judged on Dundee United and Partick Thistle and how we do against them.

“I’m looking forward to playing Airdrie, they are a good football side and it’s a big pitch, we’ve got three or four different injury problems.

“But I’m positive going into the game, we go in confident of getting a result. If we play like we did the last time against Airdrie then we’ll probably get the win.

“If we win on Saturday we go back into fourth, there’s just a couple of points between the teams in the bottom three.

Dick Campbell on the touchline during Dundee United 6-0 Arbroath
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is irate about his side’s recent defending. Image: SNS

“I’ll approach the game like I do every week – I’m a very positive person. I never fear the opposition, I respect them but never fear them.

“This weekend is a big game for us, we’ve done well and want to keep that going, then we go to Wales [to face TNS in the SPFL Trust Trophy].

“All I’m interested in is my own team, we got caught in our first four games of the season then won six out of eight.

“I named my team on Wednesday night and we’re ready to go for the game, everyone knows what’s in front of us and we’ll take it from there.

“Last week there were more defensive mistakes and it was shocking.

“We know where we went wrong last weekend and we’ll look to cut out the mistakes.”

The Red Lichties boss confirmed that captain Tam O’Brien is still ruled out but Ryan Dow could return.

