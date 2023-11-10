Ryan Dow aims to help Arbroath get back on track after overcoming ‘health issue’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Dow aims to help Arbroath get back on track after overcoming ‘health issue’

The former Dundee United star returned to action against Partick Thistle last weekend.

By David Reid
Ryan Dow in action for Arbroath
Ryan Dow is available for selection by Arbroath boss Dick Campbell. Image: SNS

Ryan Dow was ruled out of Arbroath action for a couple of weeks due to a “health issue”.

But the midfielder returned for 45 minutes last weekend against Partick Thistle – and wants to help the Lichties put things right at Airdrie after being annoyed by the last couple of results and performances.

A fine performance at Gayfield against the Diamonds in September saw Arbroath run out 4-0 winners.

Dow wants to replicate that performance in Lanarkshire on Saturday but knows how tough an assignment that will be.

Ryan Dow is back in action for Arbroath. Image: SNS

He said: “I had a health issue a couple of weeks ago, I went through to Hampden for a screening that got flagged up that they thought might be a concern.

“I couldn’t do much until I got further tests but they were fine and happy for me to go back playing again.

“It was a precautionary thing, I hadn’t trained, then played 45 minutes last weekend against Partick.

“I was a bit tired after not doing much over the last few weeks but it was good to get a game again then a good weeks training to get back into the spring of things.”

On Arbroath’s recent form, he said: “As a squad, we’ve been disappointed by the last couple of weeks.

“We know we’re a good team with good players, it’s not what we’re about and it’s not the type of performance we’re about either.

Michael McKenna of Arbroath.
Michael McKenna sums up Arbroath’s dejection at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS

We let ourselves down twice against Dundee United and the last few weeks have been annoying us as a group.

We were different class the last time we played Partick and it was our best performance of the season at Firhill but it was a different game last week.

“It’s been frustrating that we’ve let ourselves down and we’re keen to rectify that on Saturday.

“We were excellent the last time we played Airdrie but it’s not as easy as that as we saw last week – it will be a different game on Saturday.

“We need to build on things we didn’t do right against Partick and do the same things that went right for us the last time against Airdrie.

“They’ll have the 4-0 defeat in the back of their mind and we know how tough a game it will be, there a team that like to play.

“We’ll look to get a similar result and performance.”

