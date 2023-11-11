Ian Murray on ‘incredible team spirit’ at Raith Rovers and why he was confident for late penalty

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said Saturday’s sensational comeback win over Queen’s Park could turn out to be more beneficial than a 5-0 victory.

The Rovers boss praised the team spirit at the club after last-minute equaliser from substitute Jack Hamilton and a Panenka from Ross Millen in injury time.

Murray said that he had confidence when Millen stepped up after doing their homework on Queen’s Park in the build-up to the game.

Raith’s comeback came after second-half goals Jack Turner and Ruari Paton had cancelled out Lewis Vaughan’s first-half opener.

Queen’s Park’s goals came shortly after Raith were reduced to 10 men when Euan Murray was sent off for a bad challenge.

The Raith boss said the dramatic victory could give the side more momentum than if they’d won the game comfortably.

“That’s better than winning 5-0 sometimes in the long-term,” said Ian Murray. “We all want to win games by three and four, that can’t be done.

“That’s incredible team spirit from the players today and a never-give-up attitude.

“At some point in the season, not quite yet, we’ll have to say we’re serious contenders, but there’s a long, long way to go. We’ve just got to keep trying to win games.

“I’m still all about creating gaps to fifth, which is 13 points now. If someone had offered us that with 10 minutes to go on the opening day at Firhill, we’d have bitten their hands off.

“It’s easy in hindsight but when you go 2-1 down, it forces your arm a wee bit – 2-1 or 5-1, it doesn’t really matter in a game like that. We had no points.

“When it goes to 2-2, you get greedy and you always want the next one but I’d be telling lies if you said you wouldn’t have taken the point.”

Ian Murray: All Raith Rovers’ subs made an impact

The winning penalty was won by substitute Jamie Gullan whose contribution in the final minutes was key to the victory.

Murray didn’t know Millen would be the player to step up to take the last-gasp penalty but had confidence when he saw the right-back pick up and place the ball on the spot.

“He’s a good finisher, Rosco,” said Murray. “He was very unlucky with his shot as well just before it. He hits the ball cleanly, I was very confident he was scoring.

“To dink it to the side was perfect. We do our homework and last time Calum Ferrie stood still and if he dinks it down the middle he’s going to catch it.

“All our subs today made an impact. Dylan Easton is disappointed he’s not playing, I get that completely.

“My reason for the same team was I felt over the last three games we’d done so well getting seven out of nine points.

“The temptation is always there to change it after a home draw but I felt consistency at this point is key for us.”