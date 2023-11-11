Ian Murray on ‘incredible team spirit’ at Raith Rovers and why he was confident for late penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray on ‘incredible team spirit’ at Raith Rovers and why he was confident for late penalty

Ten-man Rovers came from behind to record a sensational later victory.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was delighted with the win. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said Saturday’s sensational comeback win over Queen’s Park could turn out to be more beneficial than a 5-0 victory.

The Rovers boss praised the team spirit at the club after last-minute equaliser from substitute Jack Hamilton and a Panenka from Ross Millen in injury time.

Murray said that he had confidence when Millen stepped up after doing their homework on Queen’s Park in the build-up to the game.

Raith’s comeback came after second-half goals Jack Turner and Ruari Paton had cancelled out Lewis Vaughan’s first-half opener.

Queen’s Park’s goals came shortly after Raith were reduced to 10 men when Euan Murray was sent off for a bad challenge.

The Raith boss said the dramatic victory could give the side more momentum than if they’d won the game comfortably.

“That’s better than winning 5-0 sometimes in the long-term,” said Ian Murray. “We all want to win games by three and four, that can’t be done.

“That’s incredible team spirit from the players today and a never-give-up attitude.

“At some point in the season, not quite yet, we’ll have to say we’re serious contenders, but there’s a long, long way to go. We’ve just got to keep trying to win games.

Ian Murray stuck with the same Raith Rovers starting XI. Image: SNS.

“I’m still all about creating gaps to fifth, which is 13 points now. If someone had offered us that with 10 minutes to go on the opening day at Firhill, we’d have bitten their hands off.

“It’s easy in hindsight but when you go 2-1 down, it forces your arm a wee bit – 2-1 or 5-1, it doesn’t really matter in a game like that. We had no points.

“When it goes to 2-2, you get greedy and you always want the next one but I’d be telling lies if you said you wouldn’t have taken the point.”

Ian Murray: All Raith Rovers’ subs made an impact

The winning penalty was won by substitute Jamie Gullan whose contribution in the final minutes was key to the victory.

Murray didn’t know Millen would be the player to step up to take the last-gasp penalty but had confidence when he saw the right-back pick up and place the ball on the spot.

“He’s a good finisher, Rosco,” said Murray. “He was very unlucky with his shot as well just before it. He hits the ball cleanly, I was very confident he was scoring.

“To dink it to the side was perfect. We do our homework and last time Calum Ferrie stood still and if he dinks it down the middle he’s going to catch it.

“All our subs today made an impact. Dylan Easton is disappointed he’s not playing, I get that completely.

Lewis Vaughan gave Raith Rovers the lead against Queen’s Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

“My reason for the same team was I felt over the last three games we’d done so well getting seven out of nine points.

“The temptation is always there to change it after a home draw but I felt consistency at this point is key for us.”

