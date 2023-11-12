Ross Millen reveals ‘terrible’ reason for Panenka in dramatic Raith Rovers win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Millen reveals ‘terrible’ reason for Panenka in dramatic Raith Rovers win

The full-back's chipped penalty sent Rovers home with all three points to seal a sensational comeback.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers took all three points against Queen's Park thanks to Ross Millen's penalty. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
Ross Millen was still “a wee bit in shock” after his cheeky injury-time penalty gave Raith Rovers a sensational late victory at Hampden.

His decision to dink the ball to goalkeeper Calum Ferrie’s right completed a sensational comeback after 10-man Rovers had fallen behind to two goals in four minutes from Queen’s Park’s Jack Turner and Ruari Paton.

That had overturned Lewis Vaughan’s first-half opener and Jack Hamilton came off the bench to equalise with a pinpoint header before fellow substitute Jamie Gullan won a penalty.

On familiar territory, having played a number of times for Queen’s Park at the national stadium, Millen took inspiration from when he was on penalty duty during that spell.

“I scored one here for Queen’s Park when I chipped it,” said Millen. “So I thought I would just do it again. I know, it’s terrible!

“I did the same thing in the penalty shoot-out win over Morton in the SPFL Trust Trophy last season. So I don’t think I’ll be doing it again – that will be the end of that.

“The gaffer always does penalties the day before every game and Dylan Easton, Jamie Gullan and Josh Mullin are always on them.

“But I always used to take penalties and set-pieces and I just thought it felt good to take it.

Ross Millen: I wanted to show leadership

“I wanted to help the boys out and maybe show a wee bit more leadership from my side.

“So I decided to take the penalty and thank God it went in.”

“I don’t even have any words for that, I don’t have a clue how we won it. That will live with me for a long time.

“I’m a wee bit in shock, to be honest. I couldn’t believe how the game changed.

“When it went to 2-1 to Queen’s Park, I thought they were in the ascendancy and could go on to get a third or fourth.

“Then both teams made substitutions and it was good for us to see Jamie Gullan and Jack Hamilton back.

“We got back in the game and Queen’s Park just died off. We were on the front foot and I felt the equaliser was coming at some point.

“Jack gets it and then Jamie wins the penalty and I score it. So two boys who have come back from injury have done really well which is great to see.”

‘Let’s see where it takes us’

Millen revelled in the celebrations after netting the winner and afterwards praised the owners for fostering a “close-knit” relationship with the support.

Echoing the sentiments of his manager, they know there is a chance they could sustain this form, but the aim remains to get as put as far away from fifth as possible

“As a player, you are always looking for the best you can do,” said Millen.

“But in the same sense, we finished seventh last season and were lucky to finish seventh with the squad we had.

Ross Millen rips off his shirt after scoring the winner versus Queen’s Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

“This season, we’ve got a bigger squad to pick from. We just need to get into the top four – we’ve been told that at the start of the season, we need to make the top four.

“Hopefully we can secure that and see where it takes us.”

