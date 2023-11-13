Ian Murray reveals ‘chat’ with Dylan Easton over lack of Raith Rovers starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray reveals ‘chat’ with Dylan Easton over lack of Raith Rovers starts

The 29-year-old has had to make do with appearances from the bench in recent weeks.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray said Dylan Easton will get back into the Raith starting XI. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray says Dylan Easton will get back into the team after having to make do with substitute appearances recently.

The playmaker was taken off in Raith Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy win over Montrose in October and was only fit enough for a cameo in the subsequent Fife derby.

Since then, he has been used as an impact sub by Murray as the manager enjoys a consistency of selection that wasn’t available to him last season.

Coupled with more options from the bench, it is no surprise that Rovers have scored so many late goals – though few matches will end as dramatically as Saturday’s win over Queen’s Park.

Dylan Easton chases Raith Rovers team-mate and match-winner Ross Millen. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

All the substitutes made their contribution to the comeback. Jack Hamilton headed in the equaliser from Scott McGill’s cross and Jamie Gullan won the winning penalty.

Easton was heavily involved too, from playing a part in the move for the equaliser to sheilding the ball in his own defensive corner during the lengthy injury-time period.

Ian Murray: What a player to bring on

“He will get back in the team, we’ve had a chat with him about that last week. He’s a brilliant player,” said Murray, who made Easton one of his first signings last year after becoming the Raith manager.

“I always think that if things aren’t going our way, what a player to bring on in Dylan Easton.

“There’s not a player in the league who can handle him when he’s at it.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray said Dylan Easton will get back into the staring line-up. Images: SNS.

“That’s not to say he’s going to be a sub because I fully expect Dylan to get back into the team.”

Friday’s SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final versus Hamilton – a repeat of last season’s final – should see Easton reinstated to the starting XI and there will be more changes.

Increased competition in the squad was the aim of Rovers’ summer recruitment strategy and Murray said it is up to the players given an opportunity to retain their place.

The following week brings the fourth Fife derby of the season, this time in the Scottish Cup, before league action resumes with a trip to Inverness.

Raith will ‘freshen it up’ this week

“I just felt on Saturday we’d go with the same team with a view to freshen it up this week – and if the boys do well, they’ll be in the team,” said Murray.

“We’ve shown this season that when you do well, you stay in the team.

“The attitude of the players who have been left out, particularly Dylan who has been excellent for us this season and who I’ve worked with for three years, has been really good.”

