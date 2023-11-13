Ian Murray reveals ‘chat’ with Dylan Easton over lack of Raith Rovers starts

Ian Murray says Dylan Easton will get back into the team after having to make do with substitute appearances recently.

The playmaker was taken off in Raith Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy win over Montrose in October and was only fit enough for a cameo in the subsequent Fife derby.

Since then, he has been used as an impact sub by Murray as the manager enjoys a consistency of selection that wasn’t available to him last season.

Coupled with more options from the bench, it is no surprise that Rovers have scored so many late goals – though few matches will end as dramatically as Saturday’s win over Queen’s Park.

All the substitutes made their contribution to the comeback. Jack Hamilton headed in the equaliser from Scott McGill’s cross and Jamie Gullan won the winning penalty.

Easton was heavily involved too, from playing a part in the move for the equaliser to sheilding the ball in his own defensive corner during the lengthy injury-time period.

Ian Murray: What a player to bring on

“He will get back in the team, we’ve had a chat with him about that last week. He’s a brilliant player,” said Murray, who made Easton one of his first signings last year after becoming the Raith manager.

“I always think that if things aren’t going our way, what a player to bring on in Dylan Easton.

“There’s not a player in the league who can handle him when he’s at it.

“That’s not to say he’s going to be a sub because I fully expect Dylan to get back into the team.”

Friday’s SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final versus Hamilton – a repeat of last season’s final – should see Easton reinstated to the starting XI and there will be more changes.

Increased competition in the squad was the aim of Rovers’ summer recruitment strategy and Murray said it is up to the players given an opportunity to retain their place.

The following week brings the fourth Fife derby of the season, this time in the Scottish Cup, before league action resumes with a trip to Inverness.

Raith will ‘freshen it up’ this week

“I just felt on Saturday we’d go with the same team with a view to freshen it up this week – and if the boys do well, they’ll be in the team,” said Murray.

“We’ve shown this season that when you do well, you stay in the team.

“The attitude of the players who have been left out, particularly Dylan who has been excellent for us this season and who I’ve worked with for three years, has been really good.”