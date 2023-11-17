Ian Murray urges Raith Rovers to use final disappointment to fuel SPFL Trust Trophy push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray urges Raith Rovers to use final disappointment to fuel SPFL Trust Trophy push

Rovers are into another semi-final after easing past Hamilton.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray watches on as his side progress to another semi-final. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray watches on as his side progress to another semi-final. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers’ players deserve a “humungous amount of credit” after reaching another semi-final in the SPFL Trust Trophy, according to manager Ian Murray.

Rovers have now made the last four of the last four iterations of the tournament.

On Friday night they got one back over holders Hamilton Accies, who they lost to in last season’s final at the Falkirk Stadium.

A goal from Sam Stanton and a double from Jack Hamilton gave Rovers a comfortable lead before Dario Zannatta pulled one back and Dylan Easton rounded off the scoring to make it 4-1.

That sets up a last-four tie versus either Airdrie or Morton at Stark’s Park and Murray has urged his charges to use last year’s disappointment to fuel the motivation to reach another final.

Ian Murray: Players deserve huge credit

“You don’t often get a home semi-final so we have to try and capitalise on it,” he said.

“We have to use last season’s disappointment to get us there and then see what happens.

“The main thing is we’ve got an opportunity, that’s all we can ask at this stage of the season.

“The players deserve a humongous amount of credit for what they’ve done so far this season.

Jack Hamilton is surrounded by team-mates after scoring for Raith. Image: SNS.

“It was comprehensive in the end but it was a funny game. I wouldn’t say we dominated the early stages, I thought we started the first 15 minutes well. We looked really dangerous and scored.

“Hamilton then came into the game without creating too much, I think they had one shot that Kevin gets down well to.

“The game changes with the red card, it gives us a real opportunity.

“But we’ve got to take that opportunity. We know, as we saw on Saturday, when you’re playing against 10 men anything can happen. We were pretty ruthless.

“We had about five or 10 minutes of sloppiness in the second half from which they score, which is disappointing from our point of view.

“But if we look at it realistically, we’ve won 4-1 against when it has been 1-0 men. We have to be quite happy with that.”

Raith striker praised

One player who drew praise from his manager was double-goal hero Hamilton who made it three goals in two games after his equaliser versus Queen’s Park.

Murray said those three goals show the different ways the striker can find the net.

“It’s all about strikers scoring goals and being confident,” said Murray. “He adds another two tonight. One from about three yards and one from about 23 yards.

“That’s what he’s got, he’s got such an arsenal of quality. he can score headers, he can score tap-ins, he can score from outside the box because he hits the ball really hard. I’m delighted for him.”

