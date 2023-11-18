Dunfermline’s James McPake ‘never been involved in game’ like draw with Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline’s James McPake ‘never been involved in game’ like draw with Inverness

The Pars struck the woodwork seven times before Lewis McCann's late equaliser.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake was 'proud' of his players. Image: SNS.

James McPake was proud of his Dunfermline players after they earned a point versus Inverness with a late equaliser.

The Pars were behind to Danny Devine’s first-half goal when Lewis McCann lashed in an excellent finish in the dying minutes.

Before that, Dunfermline had struck the woodwork an incredible SEVEN times and the ball even clipped the post before nestling into the net for their equaliser.

“I’ve never been involved in a game as a player, coach or a manager like that,” said McPake. “Thankfully in the end one goes in.

“We’re disappointed not to win the game but you can imagine how we’d be feeling if I was coming out here saying again that we’ve performed well and taken nothing.

“It’s a point, it’s not what we want at home but when you get a day like that, sometimes you take it.

Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: SNS.

“I can’t ask any more of the player today. As a team, the way they kept going, the way they kept the ball. They played some really good stuff.

“Inverness are a really good team. We’ve seen a lot of them. Since Duncan [Ferguson] has gone in, what he’s done, they’re going to be a threat to every team in this league.

“When you hit the post that many times, sometimes it’s not for you.

“But they’ll never pack in that group, in terms of who we’ve recruited and the standards we ask of them.

“There will be bad performances, but I don’t think I’ll ever stand here and accuse that group of chucking it.”

Ferguson praises Dunfermline and is happy with a point

Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson saw the point as gained rather than lost despite leading until the last few minutes.

It extends his unbeaten run as manager to six matches since he took over at the end of September.

“It was an incredible game,” he said. “Dunfermline were fantastic – they peppered our goal with a lot of efforts which hit the bar and the post.

“We rode our luck, but in the second half I felt much more comfortable. They never had as many chances as they did in the first half.

“We were good as well though, we showed our qualities on the ball. We showed our threat and created chances.

Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson is now six matches unbeaten. Image: SNS.

“When you’ve got five minutes left and you’ve got the three points, you just want more.

“You are always thinking that they were putting us under a lot of pressure though. We never defended a long ball, and the boy struck it well.”

