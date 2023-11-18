Dunfermline’s James McPake ‘never been involved in game’ like draw with Inverness

James McPake was proud of his Dunfermline players after they earned a point versus Inverness with a late equaliser.

The Pars were behind to Danny Devine’s first-half goal when Lewis McCann lashed in an excellent finish in the dying minutes.

Before that, Dunfermline had struck the woodwork an incredible SEVEN times and the ball even clipped the post before nestling into the net for their equaliser.

“I’ve never been involved in a game as a player, coach or a manager like that,” said McPake. “Thankfully in the end one goes in.

“We’re disappointed not to win the game but you can imagine how we’d be feeling if I was coming out here saying again that we’ve performed well and taken nothing.

“It’s a point, it’s not what we want at home but when you get a day like that, sometimes you take it.

“I can’t ask any more of the player today. As a team, the way they kept going, the way they kept the ball. They played some really good stuff.

“Inverness are a really good team. We’ve seen a lot of them. Since Duncan [Ferguson] has gone in, what he’s done, they’re going to be a threat to every team in this league.

“When you hit the post that many times, sometimes it’s not for you.

“But they’ll never pack in that group, in terms of who we’ve recruited and the standards we ask of them.

“There will be bad performances, but I don’t think I’ll ever stand here and accuse that group of chucking it.”

Ferguson praises Dunfermline and is happy with a point

Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson saw the point as gained rather than lost despite leading until the last few minutes.

It extends his unbeaten run as manager to six matches since he took over at the end of September.

“It was an incredible game,” he said. “Dunfermline were fantastic – they peppered our goal with a lot of efforts which hit the bar and the post.

“We rode our luck, but in the second half I felt much more comfortable. They never had as many chances as they did in the first half.

“We were good as well though, we showed our qualities on the ball. We showed our threat and created chances.

“When you’ve got five minutes left and you’ve got the three points, you just want more.

“You are always thinking that they were putting us under a lot of pressure though. We never defended a long ball, and the boy struck it well.”