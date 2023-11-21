What are Raith Rovers getting in new signing Daniel O’Reilly?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What are Raith Rovers getting in new signing Daniel O’Reilly?

Ian Murray has added the centre-back on a short-term deal.

Daniel O'Reilly challenges Raith's Jamie Gullan in a Championship fixture last season. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Most Raith supporters will know Daniel O’Reilly as the man who was sent off but ended the day with a winner’s medal back in March.

That was last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy final, which Raith have gone some way to avenging with their most recent victory – a 4-1 in the same competition at the home of Hamilton, the holders.

Rovers becomes the 28-year-old’s 10th club as a professional, having started at Fulham in 2014 after graduating through their youth set-up.

O’Reilly dropped into non-league down south before returning to his native Ireland for a few years. He then signed for Hamilton at the start of last year.

The centre-back was a popular figure among the Accies support, despite their relegation from the Championship last season.

The Irishman has been without a club since and joins Raith as a free agent, initially until January.

Will Daniel O’Reilly be thrown in at the deep end?

Rovers will by then have a better idea of where they stand, with all four of their centre-backs unavailable one way or another in recent times.

Keith Watson has been missing since September with a knee injury while Dylan Corr last week made his first appearance since July as he recovers from a toe injury.

Adam Masson was withdrawn at half-time in Friday night’s win at Hamilton and Euan Murray will serve the second of a two-match ban for this Friday’s Fife derby in the Scottish Cup.

O’Reilly brings with him a decent amount of Scottish Championship experience. He racked up 63 appearances for Hamilton, 33 of those in Scotland’s second tier.

Last season, he was in the top five in the Championship for the number of blocks and interceptions and the number of defensive duels (defined by Wyscout as when a player “attempts to dispossess an opposition player to stop an attack progressing”).

Raith’s Daniel O’Reilly was in the top five for three defensive metric last season. Image: Wyscout.

He could be thrown in at the deep end at Dunfermline, most likely alongside makeshift centre-back Scott Brown.

Left-foot bonus

The Raith skipper has performed well in central defence but it is no long-term solution for a team with aspirations of promotion.

It is also starving manager Ian Murray of the chance to see a partnership of Brown and Dundee loanee Shaun Byrne in the middle of the park.

Liam Dick, who was moved to centre-back at half-time last week, is not a long-term solution for the position either.

That O’Reilly is, like Dick, left-footed is a bonus of his arrival, allowing better passing angles when playing out from the back, something that is part of the defender’s game.

O’Reilly told Raith TV: “I think I can influence the game on the ball as well, which is the way Raith have tried to play over the last few years which is really attractive.

“I know it sounds cliché, but I like to defend and be aggressive in both boxes. I try to be a leader.

Daniel O’Reilly scored well in a number of defensive metrics when compared to the 2022/23 Championship league average. Image: StatsBomb.

“I’m at an age now, 28, where I think I can help younger players and the players around me and try to bring the best out of them.

“I’m here until January then in football you never know what can happen. I’m grateful for the opportunity, hopefully I can show the fans and everyone what I’m about.”

Conversation