Jeanfield Swifts’ Scottish Cup dream is over after Perth club are beaten 2-0 by Clyde

The Riverside team couldn't repeat their third round heroics.

By Eric Nicolson
Clyde and their manager Ian McCall have ended Jeanfield's Scottish Cup dream.
Clyde and their manager Ian McCall have ended Jeanfield's Scottish Cup dream. Image: SNS.

The Jeanfield Swifts Scottish Cup dream is over.

Perth’s East of Scotland League club have been knocked out of the competition by Clyde, who defeated Robbie Holden’s men 2-0.

Swifts fans filled six buses heading west to Hamilton for the third round clash and they gave their League Two opponents a good run for their money until two headed goals saw Ian McCall’s men into Sunday’s draw with the Premiership big boys.

Ex-St Johnstone forward, Jordan Northcott, had the ball in the Clyde net 14 minutes into the game but the goal was disallowed for offside.

With six minutes left of the first half, it was the hosts’ turn to come close.

Liam Scullion beat Mark Mitchell with a long range shot but the post came to the Swifts keeper’s rescue.

Midway through the second half, though, Scullion was the man to open the scoring when he sent a looping header into Mitchell’s net.

Then near the end of the match, on-loan Motherwell centre-back Logan Dunachie secured Clyde’s place in the last 32 of the competition with another headed goal.

