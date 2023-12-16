Ian Murray sets New Year challenge as Raith Rovers star given ‘free licence’ to down Dundee United

“He literally doesn’t score rubbish goals. I can’t recall one that’s not been good,” said Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray of his latest goal hero Dylan Easton.

The Rovers supporters have been treated to many a spectacular strike from the magician since he joined in the summer of 2022.

He was given “free licence” by Murray and, for the winner, he weaved through three Dundee United defenders before lashing in the winner at Tannadice was just the latest great strike in his growing showreel.

The 1-0 puts Raith five points ahead of United in the race for the Scottish Championship title and the Rovers manager is asking his players for another two results to see out an eventful year at Stark’s Park.

Home matches against Ayr United and Arbroath would leave Raith on 45 points at the halfway stage.

Ian Murray on what Raith can control

“What Dundee United do, what Inverness do, what Partick Thistle do – there’s nothing we can do about them,” said the Raith boss.

“We just keep going along. We know at some we’re going to have a bump in the road. We’ve had one already this season already, away to Airdrie.

“People questioned us, Airdrie got a wee bit excited as well about that, and we came back really strong.

“It’s a different pressure, but it’s a better pressure than chasing.

“We’ve done the chasing now for a number of weeks, and we’ve responded every time.”

One thing the Rovers boss can control is his own players and there was specific instructions for Easton in order to get the most out of him.

He made a diagonal run across the United defence just before his goal, after Murray has given him free roam to get at the opposition defence from all angles.

Praise showed on Raith goal hero

“He literally doesn’t score rubbish goals,” said Murray. “I can’t recall one that’s not been good. It was good from many aspects.

“Sam Stanton’s pass was outstanding and it was a great diagonal run. Some managers like their players to stay in position and I understand that, but when you’ve got a player like Dylan you have to give him a bit of free licence to do what he wants.

“Some days it works and some days it doesn’t. Then he executes it superbly on his left foot.

“He’s started using his left foot a lot more now and he’s had to, because he’s playing against good players who know he likes to go on his right.

“But now he can go on his left, either side, which makes him a real handful.”