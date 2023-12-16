Ian Murray sets New Year challenge as Raith Rovers star given ‘free licence’ to down Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray sets New Year challenge as Raith Rovers star given ‘free licence’ to down Dundee United

Dylan Easton scored the only goal of the game in a crucial Scottish Championship match at Tannadice.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray guided his side to victory over Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray guided his side to victory over Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“He literally doesn’t score rubbish goals. I can’t recall one that’s not been good,” said Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray of his latest goal hero Dylan Easton.

The Rovers supporters have been treated to many a spectacular strike from the magician since he joined in the summer of 2022.

He was given “free licence” by Murray and, for the winner, he weaved through three Dundee United defenders before lashing in the winner at Tannadice was just the latest great strike in his growing showreel.

The 1-0 puts Raith five points ahead of United in the race for the Scottish Championship title and the Rovers manager is asking his players for another two results to see out an eventful year at Stark’s Park.

Raith Rovers stars celebrate Dylan Easton's winner against Dundee United
Raith Rovers stars celebrate Dylan Easton’s winner. Image: SNS.

Home matches against Ayr United and Arbroath would leave Raith on 45 points at the halfway stage.

Ian Murray on what Raith can control

“What Dundee United do, what Inverness do, what Partick Thistle do – there’s nothing we can do about them,” said the Raith boss.

“We just keep going along. We know at some we’re going to have a bump in the road. We’ve had one already this season already, away to Airdrie.

“People questioned us, Airdrie got a wee bit excited as well about that, and we came back really strong.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“It’s a different pressure, but it’s a better pressure than chasing.

“We’ve done the chasing now for a number of weeks, and we’ve responded every time.”

One thing the Rovers boss can control is his own players and there was specific instructions for Easton in order to get the most out of him.

He made a diagonal run across the United defence just before his goal, after Murray has given him free roam to get at the opposition defence from all angles.

Praise showed on Raith goal hero

“He literally doesn’t score rubbish goals,” said Murray. “I can’t recall one that’s not been good. It was good from many aspects.

Dyaln Easton scored the only goal of the game. Image: SNS.

“Sam Stanton’s pass was outstanding and it was a great diagonal run. Some managers like their players to stay in position and I understand that, but when you’ve got a player like Dylan you have to give him a bit of free licence to do what he wants.

“Some days it works and some days it doesn’t. Then he executes it superbly on his left foot.

“He’s started using his left foot a lot more now and he’s had to, because he’s playing against good players who know he likes to go on his right.

“But now he can go on his left, either side, which makes him a real handful.”

More from Football

Craig Levein was thrilled with Fran Franczak's performance for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein wanted a win for 'super cool' Fran Franczak and…
Manager James McPake applauds the Dunfermline fans after the recent win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake refuses to reach for excuses as he reveals defender…
A dejected Jim Goodwin after Dundee United lost out to Raith Rovers
Jim Goodwin ‘understands’ Dundee United fan frustration – but preaches perspective after Raith Rovers…
Dundee fans on the pitch after a late winner at Ross County. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty hails 'outstanding' Dundee fans at Ross County as he declares delight at…
St Johnstone celebrate their winning goal. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone 1-0 Hibs: Match report, player ratings and star man as Saints surge…
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Dunfermline Athletic 1-2 Partick Thistle: The Pars suffer home defeat despite Matty Todd's late…
Dylan Easton's curling drive for Raith Rovers beats Dundee United keeper Kevin Dabrowski
Dundee United 0-1 Raith Rovers: Dylan Easton stunner downs Tangerines as Fifers go 5…
Dundee celebrate their last-gasp winner. Image: SNS
Ross County 0-1 Dundee: Fans on the pitch as Dee grab all three points…
Dundee United's Chris Mochrie in action against Ayr United
Chris Mochrie determined to come of age at Dundee United as Tangerines playmaker reveals…
Joe Shaughnessy clears
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy reveals new technique to avoid VAR penalty calls

Conversation