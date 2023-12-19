Which 12 Raith Rovers stars are out of contract at the end of the season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which 12 Raith Rovers stars are out of contract at the end of the season?

A number of players are entering the final six months of their deal at Stark's Park.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers' Jamie Gullan, Sam Stanton, Dylan Easton and Liam Dick are among those out of contract. Images: SNS.
Raith Rovers' Jamie Gullan, Sam Stanton, Dylan Easton and Liam Dick are among those out of contract. Images: SNS.

With the incredible form Raith Rovers are in, there will no doubt be a number of their stars being monitored by other clubs as the January transfer window approaches.

As pointed out by Raith CEO Andy Barrowman reecently, it would take some offer to prise any of their players away at the moment.

That extends to those who are out of contract at the end of this season, with supporters now rightly asking questions about the future of certain players.

Ian Murray spoke this week about his desire to keep Dylan Easton, with the player making noises to suggest that staying at Stark’s Park is his preferred option.

Raith Rover's goal hero versus Dundee United Dylan Easton is replaced his manager. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport looks at the other players whose contracts expire at the end of the current campaign – barring any extension clauses built into their deals.

Raith Rovers stars with six months left on their deal

As well as Easton, some key first-team regulars have little more than six months left on their contract.

Full-backs Ross Millen and Liam Dick, midfield lynchpin Sam Stanton and this season’s top scorer Lewis Vaughan – who is in his testimonial year – are other notable names that Murray will want to tie down.

Raith's goal hero against Arbroath Lewis Vaughan is carried away
Raith's goal hero against Arbroath Lewis Vaughan is carried away by Ross Millen. Image: SNS.

Then there are others such as Keith Watson, a key player until his injury, a resurgent Jamie Gullan and the returning, and long-serving, Ross Matthews.

The versatile Scott McGill signed a one-year deal last summer, as did centre-back Dylan Corr – although the latter is another whose recent game time has been curtailed due to injury.

Fellow young defender Adam Masson and striker Kieran Mitchell, currently on loan at Bonnyrigg, are also out of contract at the end of the season, as is back-up goalkeeper Robbie Thomson who doubles up as a coach.

Dylan Corr signed a one-year deal with Raith Rovers in the summer. Image: SNS.

That’s not to mention Dan O’Reilly who signed a short-term deal until the end of this month and Shaun Byrne who is on loan until the end of the season when his contract expires at Dundee.

Conversation