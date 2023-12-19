Which 12 Raith Rovers stars are out of contract at the end of the season?

With the incredible form Raith Rovers are in, there will no doubt be a number of their stars being monitored by other clubs as the January transfer window approaches.

As pointed out by Raith CEO Andy Barrowman reecently, it would take some offer to prise any of their players away at the moment.

That extends to those who are out of contract at the end of this season, with supporters now rightly asking questions about the future of certain players.

Ian Murray spoke this week about his desire to keep Dylan Easton, with the player making noises to suggest that staying at Stark’s Park is his preferred option.

Courier Sport looks at the other players whose contracts expire at the end of the current campaign – barring any extension clauses built into their deals.

Raith Rovers stars with six months left on their deal

As well as Easton, some key first-team regulars have little more than six months left on their contract.

Full-backs Ross Millen and Liam Dick, midfield lynchpin Sam Stanton and this season’s top scorer Lewis Vaughan – who is in his testimonial year – are other notable names that Murray will want to tie down.

Then there are others such as Keith Watson, a key player until his injury, a resurgent Jamie Gullan and the returning, and long-serving, Ross Matthews.

The versatile Scott McGill signed a one-year deal last summer, as did centre-back Dylan Corr – although the latter is another whose recent game time has been curtailed due to injury.

Fellow young defender Adam Masson and striker Kieran Mitchell, currently on loan at Bonnyrigg, are also out of contract at the end of the season, as is back-up goalkeeper Robbie Thomson who doubles up as a coach.

That’s not to mention Dan O’Reilly who signed a short-term deal until the end of this month and Shaun Byrne who is on loan until the end of the season when his contract expires at Dundee.