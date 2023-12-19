Dunfermline Athletic give update on Sam Fisher after worrying hospital visit and James McPake hails ‘clever’ stand-in defender

Dunfermline have been handed a huge boost after Sam Fisher was given the green light to return to training.

The former Dundee defender gave the Pars cause for concern after having to be substituted in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Partick Thistle.

The 22-year-old lasted just 40 minutes on his return to the team and was later taken to hospital feeling ‘dazed’.

However, the stopper was given the all-clear by doctors and allowed to return home on Saturday night.

The East End Park squad were off on Monday, giving Fisher an extra day’s rest.

But it is understood he deemed okay to take part in Tuesday’s training session ahead of the trip to face Arbroath this weekend.

He will be monitored by Dunfermline’s medical staff as preparations for Gayfield progress this week and could return to the starting line-up if he recovers fully.

The permanent summer signing had shaken off an ankle knock to face Partick and was joined in the squad by fellow centre-half Rhys Breen, who has now overcome a hamstring problem.

The final member of the injured defensive triumvirate, skipper Kyle Benedictus, could also be in line to make his comeback against Arbroath on Saturday if he continues to progress in his rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, McPake has praised stand-in stopper Chris Hamilton for his impressive performances in defence.

McPake: ‘He is a clever player’

The former Hearts youngster was signed as a midfielder but has shown his versatility by slotting into the heart of the rearguard in recent weeks due to necessity.

McPake said: “Hammy has been excellent.

“He is a clever player, defensively so switched on to danger and where danger can come from.

“We probably don’t give him enough credit for his game intelligence and we keep forgetting that he is still a young kid.

“For someone like that, his game intelligence is good, and his body shape is always good when he is defending – as a midfielder or as a centre back.”