Euan Murray’s ‘gut feeling’ about Raith Rovers vindicated – ‘Its been everything I wanted it to be’

Even if Raith Rovers hadn’t started the season as well, Euan Murray says he would still feel he’d made the right decision to return.

The centre-back is back for his second spell at Stark’s Park and is part of the squad that is setting the pace in the Scottish Championship.

Murray is one of several signings made by Raith in the summer with experience of promotion from Scotland’s second tier.

That’s why he knows to remain level-headed after what could be a huge victory in the title race last Saturday.

That’s a wrap. We will see you all again this Friday at Stark’s Park. 🎟️ Buy tickets: https://t.co/tTwCGIA58Y Thank you again for your incredible support yesterday. Stay tuned for Inside Matchday tomorrow.#YouBelong pic.twitter.com/3qSLzmQNud — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) December 17, 2023

“I’ve been in the game long enough to know that it’s only one game. You get a big high, but it’s so, so important you come down off that and maintain that even keel,” he tells Courier Sport.

“It’s been great since I came back. I had a bit of a gut feeling about it.

“I had a few options elsewhere, but speaking to the folk behind the scenes, speaking to the manager and knowing the squad they were assembling here, it felt like the right option.

“Even if it wasn’t going as well on the pitch, results-wise, it’s been everything I wanted it to be.

“Coming to work for good people, in a really good dressing room, it’s been brilliant.”

Euan Murray: Raith must focus on being best version

Murray has been a regular starter in a Raith side now 13 matches unbeaten in all competitions and five points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship, other than a suspension and a shoulder injury ruling him out for a few matches.

Whether he intends the pun or not, Murray says he’s now “shrugged off” that injury and is looking forward to building on Saturday’s win at Tannadice.

Ayr United are at Stark’s Park on Friday and Murray says Rovers must continue to focus on “being the best version of ourselves” if they are to continue this incredible run.

He also knows he has to stay on his toes if he is to keep his own place in a competitive squad.

Fellow defender Dan O’Reilly became the latest in-form player to be dropped to the Raith bench, another sign of where Rovers are at just now.

“You only need to look as far as Dan who came in – the fact that he hadn’t played in so long and he’s slotted in seamlessly,” says Murray.

“You’ve got Broony [Scott Brown] who can step back, Keith Watson is coming back, we’re strong in all areas, which is what you need. Especially if you’re looking to push higher up the table.

“You need competition, you need that feeling of pressure knowing there are players champing at the bit to go and play.”