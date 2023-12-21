Euan Murray’s ‘gut feeling’ about Raith Rovers vindicated – ‘Its been everything I wanted it to be’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Euan Murray’s ‘gut feeling’ about Raith Rovers vindicated – ‘Its been everything I wanted it to be’

The centre-back has been a key part of the squad currently leading the Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers' Euan Murray, Shaun Byrne and Liam Dick celebrate at Tannadice. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers' Euan Murray, Shaun Byrne and Liam Dick celebrate at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

Even if Raith Rovers hadn’t started the season as well, Euan Murray says he would still feel he’d made the right decision to return.

The centre-back is back for his second spell at Stark’s Park and is part of the squad that is setting the pace in the Scottish Championship.

Murray is one of several signings made by Raith in the summer with experience of promotion from Scotland’s second tier.

That’s why he knows to remain level-headed after what could be a huge victory in the title race last Saturday.

“I’ve been in the game long enough to know that it’s only one game. You get a big high, but it’s so, so important you come down off that and maintain that even keel,” he tells Courier Sport.

“It’s been great since I came back. I had a bit of a gut feeling about it.

“I had a few options elsewhere, but speaking to the folk behind the scenes, speaking to the manager and knowing the squad they were assembling here, it felt like the right option.

“Even if it wasn’t going as well on the pitch, results-wise, it’s been everything I wanted it to be.

“Coming to work for good people, in a really good dressing room, it’s been brilliant.”

Euan Murray: Raith must focus on being best version

Murray has been a regular starter in a Raith side now 13 matches unbeaten in all competitions and five points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship, other than a suspension and a shoulder injury ruling him out for a few matches.

Whether he intends the pun or not, Murray says he’s now “shrugged off” that injury and is looking forward to building on Saturday’s win at Tannadice.

Ayr United are at Stark’s Park on Friday and Murray says Rovers must continue to focus on “being the best version of ourselves” if they are to continue this incredible run.

He also knows he has to stay on his toes if he is to keep his own place in a competitive squad.

Fellow defender Dan O’Reilly became the latest in-form player to be dropped to the Raith bench, another sign of where Rovers are at just now.

“You only need to look as far as Dan who came in – the fact that he hadn’t played in so long and he’s slotted in seamlessly,” says Murray.

Daniel O’Reilly made his Raith Rovers debut in the Fife derby victory. Image: SNS.

“You’ve got Broony [Scott Brown] who can step back, Keith Watson is coming back, we’re strong in all areas, which is what you need. Especially if you’re looking to push higher up the table.

“You need competition, you need that feeling of pressure knowing there are players champing at the bit to go and play.”

