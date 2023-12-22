Meet the Forfar Athletic ace who could line up against PSG, Man Utd and Chelsea stars at the Africa Cup of Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Forfar Athletic ace who could line up against PSG, Man Utd and Chelsea stars at the Africa Cup of Nations

Roberto Nditi has been named in Tanzania's provisional squad for the upcoming AFCON.

Forfar Athletic star Roberto Nditi.
Forfar Athletic star Roberto Nditi. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

When Roberto Nditi was told to expect a call from Tanzania, he assumed it would be a member of his extended family reaching out.

Instead, the Forfar Athletic defender received the “shock” news that could result in him lining up against the World Cup semi-finalists in a matter of weeks.

Nditi, 23, was stunned to learn he had been selected in Adel Amrouche’s provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, fulfilling a lifelong dream of representing the Taifa Stars.

“I was told to by someone at the club to expect a call from a Tanzanian number, and I just assumed it was one of my uncles trying to get in touch,” Nditi told Courier Sport.

“Instead, I was told I had been selected for the Africa Cup of Nations camp. I couldn’t believe it. That’s me being totally honest: it was a shock. For this to happen is incredible.”

Forfar Athletic's ROberto Nditi hares after Dundee ace Lyall Cameron during a League Cup tie in 2022
Nditi hares after Dundee ace Lyall Cameron during a League Cup tie in 2022. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.

Although born in Basingstoke, Nditi’s father, Eric, hails from Tanzania and his paternal grandmother still lives in the county along with several aunts and uncles.

As such, he is visibly beaming with pride as he considers the prospect of pulling on that jersey for the first time – at the continent’s most prestigious showpiece, no less.

“When I was growing up, I was hugely influenced by my Tanzanian heritage, especially because I know what it means to my dad,” he continued.

“He got me into football and always encouraged me to believe in myself. I couldn’t be prouder to be representing him, and the whole of Tanzania. This is the sort of thing you dream about as a little boy.”

Respect

Nditi was a regular visitor to the East African nation as a youngster and has always been cognisant of that heritage, adding: “I feel fortunate to have been brought up in a household where I know where I come from and respect it.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal and Mbwana Ally Samatta, Tanzania talisman formerly of Aston Villa, compete
Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal and Mbwana Ally Samatta, Tanzania talisman formerly of Aston Villa, compete. Image: Shutterstock

“I love the culture in Tanzania, and I’ve seen how hard the people work. It’s a great country and I think those values go through the way I play. I try to give everything and make sacrifices.”

Nditi: I’m a bit overwhelmed

Tanzania are in Group F of the competition, which takes place in Ivory Coast from January 13 until February 11. They share a section with Zambia, DR Congo and Morocco, who reached the last four of the Qatar World Cup.

Morocco boast PSG star Achraf Hakimi, Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and Chelsea man – on loan at Galatasaray – Hakim Ziyech among their number. Zambia, meanwhile, can field former Rangers attacker Fashion Sakala.

It is a far cry from lining up against Peterhead on Saturday; his final match for the Loons prior to jetting off to link up with Tanzania on December 26, seeking to make the final squad which must be announced by January 3.

PSG and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi
Nditi could feasibly face Achraf Hakimi of PSG, formerly of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. Image: Shutterstock

“That’s not really sunk in properly. I’m still a bit overwhelmed,” he smiled. “To have the opportunity, if the manager has the faith in me, to play against world class opposition is a dream come true.”

The Forfar family

And Nditi’s appreciation for the platform afforded to him by Forfar shines through.

He has played 64 times for the club and is currently in his second spell at Station Park.

Roberto Nditi in action for Forfar
Nditi, right, is in his second spell with the Loons. Image: SNS

“I can’t thank Forfar enough,” he added. “I went through a hard period coming out of Covid from academy football in England, having been at Reading for 10 years. Forfar gave me an opportunity when no-one else would.

From the chairman, the management team, the staff, the kitman; they are so special to me. Every day I walk through the door, I’m welcomed into a family.”

Conversation