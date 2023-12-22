Meet the Forfar Athletic ace who could line up against PSG, Man Utd and Chelsea stars at the Africa Cup of Nations

When Roberto Nditi was told to expect a call from Tanzania, he assumed it would be a member of his extended family reaching out.

Instead, the Forfar Athletic defender received the “shock” news that could result in him lining up against the World Cup semi-finalists in a matter of weeks.

Nditi, 23, was stunned to learn he had been selected in Adel Amrouche’s provisional squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, fulfilling a lifelong dream of representing the Taifa Stars.

“I was told to by someone at the club to expect a call from a Tanzanian number, and I just assumed it was one of my uncles trying to get in touch,” Nditi told Courier Sport.

“Instead, I was told I had been selected for the Africa Cup of Nations camp. I couldn’t believe it. That’s me being totally honest: it was a shock. For this to happen is incredible.”

Although born in Basingstoke, Nditi’s father, Eric, hails from Tanzania and his paternal grandmother still lives in the county along with several aunts and uncles.

As such, he is visibly beaming with pride as he considers the prospect of pulling on that jersey for the first time – at the continent’s most prestigious showpiece, no less.

“When I was growing up, I was hugely influenced by my Tanzanian heritage, especially because I know what it means to my dad,” he continued.

“He got me into football and always encouraged me to believe in myself. I couldn’t be prouder to be representing him, and the whole of Tanzania. This is the sort of thing you dream about as a little boy.”

Respect

Nditi was a regular visitor to the East African nation as a youngster and has always been cognisant of that heritage, adding: “I feel fortunate to have been brought up in a household where I know where I come from and respect it.

“I love the culture in Tanzania, and I’ve seen how hard the people work. It’s a great country and I think those values go through the way I play. I try to give everything and make sacrifices.”

Nditi: I’m a bit overwhelmed

Tanzania are in Group F of the competition, which takes place in Ivory Coast from January 13 until February 11. They share a section with Zambia, DR Congo and Morocco, who reached the last four of the Qatar World Cup.

Morocco boast PSG star Achraf Hakimi, Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat and Chelsea man – on loan at Galatasaray – Hakim Ziyech among their number. Zambia, meanwhile, can field former Rangers attacker Fashion Sakala.

It is a far cry from lining up against Peterhead on Saturday; his final match for the Loons prior to jetting off to link up with Tanzania on December 26, seeking to make the final squad which must be announced by January 3.

“That’s not really sunk in properly. I’m still a bit overwhelmed,” he smiled. “To have the opportunity, if the manager has the faith in me, to play against world class opposition is a dream come true.”

The Forfar family

And Nditi’s appreciation for the platform afforded to him by Forfar shines through.

He has played 64 times for the club and is currently in his second spell at Station Park.

“I can’t thank Forfar enough,” he added. “I went through a hard period coming out of Covid from academy football in England, having been at Reading for 10 years. Forfar gave me an opportunity when no-one else would.

“From the chairman, the management team, the staff, the kitman; they are so special to me. Every day I walk through the door, I’m welcomed into a family.”