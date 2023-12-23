Hattrick hero Lewis Vaughan ‘at my peak’ in fittest Raith Rovers team he’s played for in 11 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hattrick hero Lewis Vaughan ‘at my peak’ in fittest Raith Rovers team he’s played for in 11 years

The forward now has 13 goals for the season after three in Friday night's 4-4 draw.

By Craig Cairns
Lewis Vaughan said this is the fittest Raith team in his 11 years at the club. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers’ hattrick hero Lewis Vaughan believes he has reached a peak in his career.

The forward’s injury history has been well-documented, but even after a strong pre-season – both in terms of fitness and performance – he has carried that into the season proper.

He has kicked on again and again since the competitive action started. Friday night’s treble was his seventh goal in the last seven matches, his 13th of the season.

Not only does Vaughan believe he has reached a high in his ability, he said he has reached that level in the fittest Raith team he has known.

“This is the fittest team I’ve played in and I’ve been here 11 and a half years,” said the 28-year-old. “There’s no doubt about that.

“I feel like I’m at my peak right now. I feel fit and it shows. The number of goals we’ve scored late in games.

Lewis Vaughan praises Raith’s sports scientist

“It’s Blair [Doughty] – he’ll love this! The sports scientist. He’s actually reigned it back a bit this season and kept our legs a bit so maybe that’s the secret.

“This squad is right up there. There’s something different this season.

“The squad is unbelievable. The standard of player that comes off the bench or who isn’t playing is amazing.

“The boys are really together and have bought into it. You never know what could happen.

“It could be a massive point come the end of the season.”

Vaughan shone for Rovers even during their first-half struggles, setting up Sam Stanton for a quick equaliser after Ayr United took the lead.

His hattrick moved him in front of Brian Graham as the Scottish Championship top scorer chart, even if the 4-4 draw made it bittersweet.

“It was a great ball for the other goal, wasn’t it?” joked Vaughan. “Sam’s a special player for us, he’s a Rolls Royce in there and fingers crossed he’s alright for us.

“I didn’t know I was top scorer, but that’s good. It feels amazing. Not winning the game takes a bit of shine off it.

“It’s football, these things happen, mistakes happen, we are all disappointed against 10 men.

“I am scoring goals, in good form and hopefully that will continue.

“We’d have snatched your hand off at the start of the season to be in this position.

“Having said that, we are there on merit. We deserve to be there and there’s no reason why we can’t continue.

“We were below our standards, we can’t concede three goals to 10 men and expect to win leagues.

“That can’t happen and the boys know that. We want to put that right against Arbroath on the 30th.”

