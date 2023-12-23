Hattrick hero Lewis Vaughan ‘at my peak’ in fittest Raith Rovers team he’s played for in 11 years

Raith Rovers’ hattrick hero Lewis Vaughan believes he has reached a peak in his career.

The forward’s injury history has been well-documented, but even after a strong pre-season – both in terms of fitness and performance – he has carried that into the season proper.

He has kicked on again and again since the competitive action started. Friday night’s treble was his seventh goal in the last seven matches, his 13th of the season.

Not only does Vaughan believe he has reached a high in his ability, he said he has reached that level in the fittest Raith team he has known.

“This is the fittest team I’ve played in and I’ve been here 11 and a half years,” said the 28-year-old. “There’s no doubt about that.

“I feel like I’m at my peak right now. I feel fit and it shows. The number of goals we’ve scored late in games.

Lewis Vaughan praises Raith’s sports scientist

“It’s Blair [Doughty] – he’ll love this! The sports scientist. He’s actually reigned it back a bit this season and kept our legs a bit so maybe that’s the secret.

“This squad is right up there. There’s something different this season.

“The squad is unbelievable. The standard of player that comes off the bench or who isn’t playing is amazing.

“The boys are really together and have bought into it. You never know what could happen.

“It could be a massive point come the end of the season.”

Vaughan shone for Rovers even during their first-half struggles, setting up Sam Stanton for a quick equaliser after Ayr United took the lead.

His hattrick moved him in front of Brian Graham as the Scottish Championship top scorer chart, even if the 4-4 draw made it bittersweet.

“It was a great ball for the other goal, wasn’t it?” joked Vaughan. “Sam’s a special player for us, he’s a Rolls Royce in there and fingers crossed he’s alright for us.

⏱️ It took Sam Stanton only 21 seconds to level the scoring in the first half. 🤝 Lewis Vaughan assist. pic.twitter.com/RQqn0lwJ2X — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) December 23, 2023

“I didn’t know I was top scorer, but that’s good. It feels amazing. Not winning the game takes a bit of shine off it.

“It’s football, these things happen, mistakes happen, we are all disappointed against 10 men.

“I am scoring goals, in good form and hopefully that will continue.

“We’d have snatched your hand off at the start of the season to be in this position.

“Having said that, we are there on merit. We deserve to be there and there’s no reason why we can’t continue.

“We were below our standards, we can’t concede three goals to 10 men and expect to win leagues.

“That can’t happen and the boys know that. We want to put that right against Arbroath on the 30th.”