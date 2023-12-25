Dunfermline Athletic striker Craig Wighton happy to floor Arbroath in late draw after ‘horrendous’ illness lay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic striker Craig Wighton happy to floor Arbroath in late draw after ‘horrendous’ illness lay-off

Wighton returned to strike late against his old club after missing the Partick Thistle defeat due to a bug.

By Iain Collin
Craig Wighton in action for Dunfermline Athletic against Dundee United at Tannadice earlier in the season. Image: SNS.
Craig Wighton rescued a point for Dunfermline Athletic against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Craig Wighton admits he gave himself and Dunfermline Athletic the perfect pick-me-up with his dramatic late equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw with Arbroath on Saturday.

The former Dundee and Hearts marksman had been absent from the previous week’s loss to Partick Thistle after being laid low by illness.

He has revealed he was left feeling ‘horrendous’ by the virus and only managed to fully train after his return on Thursday.

Still low on stamina, the 26-year-old summoned up enough energy to spring from the bench and inject some life into the Pars late on at Gayfield.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Craig Wighton rises in a crowded penalty box to head in an injury-time equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic striker Craig Wighton earns a 1-1 draw with Arbroath with his injury-time equaliser. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

His 91st-minute equaliser and the point it earned on a sub-standard day for the Fifers was more than welcome after a difficult spell off the pitch for Wighton.

He said: “I had been feeling horrendous and I didn’t know how much I had in me, to be honest.

“But I felt fine when I came on and I’m delighted to be back. Hopefully I can get a good week’s training and be a bit more fit for the Ayr game [on Saturday].

“I came back on the Wednesday and did wee bit of the session, then I trained on Thursday and Friday as normal, and I felt fine.

‘Adrenaline gets you through’

“There were a few boys with it. [Assistant-manager] Dave Mackay had it as well, so it has been going around.

“There are loads of people outside football and in workplaces with it. I usually avoid these things but I do feel better now.

“Once you are on the pitch, adrenaline gets you through it. It was not until I was back in the dressing room that I did feel knackered!

“On the pitch I felt fine and with them getting a man sent off we had them pinned in a bit.

“There wasn’t loads of running, more getting yourself in the box and trying to get on the end of a cross or whatever. I felt okay.”

Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton are separated by Arbroath team-mates after squaring up to each other in angry clash. Image: SNS
Jay Bird and Jermaine Hylton are separated by Arbroath team-mates after squaring up to each other in angry clash. Image: SNS

Manager James McPake confessed Dunfermline looked ‘flat’ throughout the 90 minutes at Gayfield.

On their previous visit 12 months ago, as a League One team, they had blown their hosts away in a 5-1 victory in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

On Saturday, things did not click into place the same way and another two injuries – Chris Hamilton (cheekbone) and Lewis McCann (hamstring) – further disrupted their attempts to find a rhythm.

Jay Bird’s opener for Arbroath in first-half injury-time was deserved and, although Owen Moffat hit the post for the Pars, the hosts looked the more likely to score the next goal.

But Bird was shown a second yellow card following an angry bust-up with team-mate Jermaine Hylton to reduce Arbroath to 10 men.

‘I’m delighted’

Joe Chalmers then picked out fellow replacement Wighton from a corner in the first minute of injury-time for the late leveller.

And the striker has admitted the Fifers had to content themselves with avoiding defeat as they maintained a four-point lead in fourth spot in the SPFL Championship.

He added: “I’m delighted to get the equaliser and to get a goal.

“The conditions were tough for both teams, it wasn’t the greatest game to be honest.

“But I think it was important to come away with something. It is a tough place to play and we go up the road with a point.

“We wanted to win, like we do every week, but it is important that when you are not quite at your best, you still get a point.

“On another day hopefully we score that equaliser earlier and give ourselves more time, but it wasn’t to be.”

