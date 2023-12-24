Raith Rovers wow fans with Love Actually parody as Ian Murray lands contract extension

Raith Rovers have handed a three-year contract extension to manager Ian Murray.

And the Stark’s Park club’s inventive, Christmas Eve announcement has captured the imagination of fans across the country.

Rovers delivered the news to supporters with a two-and-a-half-minute social media video parodying a famous scene from popular Christmas film Love Actually.

In it, club chief executive Andy Barrowman played the role of the love-struck hopeful played by Andrew Lincoln in the 2003 hit movie.

🎁 An early Christmas present. +3 years. pic.twitter.com/ASiNE99R8n — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) December 24, 2023

Manager Ian Murray was the target of his affection, which was expressed via a succession of hand-written messages at his office door.

Supporters reacted with delight to the news, with Carrie Somerville saying on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Dare any club to beat this post. Best Christmas present. Thanks to Ian and Directors for believing in our club.”

Meanwhile, Scott Fleming said: “Murrayball is here to stay for 3 more years!!”

Murray’s previous contract ran from his appointment in May 2022 to May 2024. His newly signed extension will see him through to 2027.

Rovers sit top of the Championship, five points clear of second placed Dundee United, after a superb first half of the season.

They are next in action at home to Arbroath on December 30.