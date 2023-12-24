Raith Rovers wow fans with Love Actually parody as Ian Murray lands contract extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers wow fans with Love Actually parody as Ian Murray lands contract extension

Rovers have handed Murray a three-year extension at Stark's Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman delivers a message to manager Ian Murray in a still from the club's Love Actually parody. Image: Raith Rovers FC
Raith Rovers chief executive Andy Barrowman delivers a message to manager Ian Murray in a still from the club's Love Actually parody. Image: Raith Rovers FC

Raith Rovers have handed a three-year contract extension to manager Ian Murray.

And the Stark’s Park club’s inventive, Christmas Eve announcement has captured the imagination of fans across the country.

Rovers delivered the news to supporters with a two-and-a-half-minute social media video parodying a famous scene from popular Christmas film Love Actually.

In it, club chief executive Andy Barrowman played the role of the love-struck hopeful played by Andrew Lincoln in the 2003 hit movie.

Manager Ian Murray was the target of his affection, which was expressed via a succession of hand-written messages at his office door.

Supporters reacted with delight to the news, with Carrie Somerville saying on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Dare any club to beat this post. Best Christmas present. Thanks to Ian and Directors for believing in our club.”

Meanwhile, Scott Fleming said: “Murrayball is here to stay for 3 more years!!”

Murray’s previous contract ran from his appointment in May 2022 to May 2024. His newly signed extension will see him through to 2027.

Rovers sit top of the Championship, five points clear of second placed Dundee United, after a superb first half of the season.

They are next in action at home to Arbroath on December 30.

