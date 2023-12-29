Scott Brown convinced new contracts for key duo prove Raith Rovers ‘heading in the right direction’ as he makes Sam Stanton claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Brown convinced new contracts for key duo prove Raith Rovers ‘heading in the right direction’ as he makes Sam Stanton claim

Manager Ian Murray and star midfielder Sam Stanton both penned fresh deals before Christmas.

By Iain Collin
Captain Scott Brown in action for Raith Rovers.
Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown. Image: SNS.

Scott Brown is convinced Raith Rovers team-mate Sam Stanton has the quality to be playing Premiership football every week.

And he reckons both Stanton and Ian Murray agreeing new contracts with Raith is proof the club is ‘heading in the right direction’.

Brown himself signed a new deal in the summer to commit his future to the Kirkcaldy outfit until 2025.

And, after an incredible opening to this season, Stanton last week penned fresh terms until 2026 – then manager Murray tied himself to Rovers until 2027 on Christmas Eve.

Raith Rovers announced a new contract for manager Ian Murry with a Love Actually video parody on Christmas Eve.
Raith Rovers announced a new contract for manager Ian Murry with a Love Actually video parody on Christmas Eve. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

It is a reflection of a team full of belief and hope after going five points clear at the summit of the SPFL Championship with their recent 1-0 win over Dundee United.

And, ahead of the visit of Arbroath, Brown is hopeful they can keep riding the crest of a wave for as long as possible.

He said: “I’m sure both Sam and the manager would have had interest from other clubs in the summer.

“I can’t speak highly enough of the manager and how good he’s been with me since I’ve come in.

“And Sam has shown his quality a lot this season. So for him to sign again with Raith is a massive coup for the club.

‘That’s what we’re building right now’

“He could definitely be playing week-in, week-out in the Premiership, I have no doubt about that.

“So, it’s good to be be at a club where people feel like they want to be there and that the club’s going in the right direction.

“There’s nothing better than being at a club where everyone wants to come in every day and be a part of it.

“That’s what we’re building right now and hopefully we can continue that.”

The former St Johnstone midfielder added: “We’ve not even reached the halfway point in the season. We need to make sure we keep meeting our targets and going the way we’re going.

Sam Stanton has been a key performer for Raith Rovers and has penned a new deal tying him to the Stark's Park club until 2025.
Sam Stanton has been a key performer for Raith Rovers and has penned a new deal tying him to the Stark’s Park club until 2025. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“If we can do that then hopefully we’ll be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

“The target at the start of the season was to make the play-offs, but we want to go as high as we can.”

Raith are currently unbeaten in 14 matches and have suffered just one league defeat in the whole of the calendar year.

It is a remarkable record that has sparked dreams amongst the support of a special season at Stark’s Park.

‘We’re now there to be shot at’

However, Brown knows that being top of the table brings with it a different type of burden as the hunter becomes the hunted.

Rovers needed another late goal to snatch a sensational 4-4 draw against Ayr United last Friday and he is hoping for an improved performance to bring the curtain down on 2023.

The Stark’s Park skipper added: “We’ve been ticking along quite nicely and we obviously went to Dundee United a couple of weeks ago and won, and that put us top of the league.

“We’re now there to be shot at and that’s the pressure that comes when you’re sitting at the top of the table.

“We’ve got to realise that’s going to be there for the rest of the season if we’re going to be where we want to be.”

