Jim McIntyre in Arbroath new signing timeline as boss reveals Lichties ace playing with a BROKEN TOE

Jim McIntyre has revealed that Colin Hamilton lined up against Dundee United with a broken toe as the Arbroath boss hailed the fighting spirit of his depleted Lichties.

The Angus outfit were comfortably beaten by the Tangerines on Saturday afternoon, with a Louis Moult brace and a clinical Glenn Middleton strike doing the damage.

But the extenuating circumstances were clear. Arbroath were without seven key players due to injury, including skipper Tam O’Brien, stalwart Ricky Little and danger-man Michael McKenna.

There were TWO outfield players on their bench.

But a gutsy effort was exemplified by Hamilton, playing through the pain – and out of position at centre-half.

“We’ve had Colin Hamilton playing on with a broken toe but he’s a trooper and puts himself on the line for the team,” lauded McIntyre. “When you have a broken toe, there’s nothing you can do other than taking painkillers.

“But we just don’t have the option of resting him so it’s credit to Hammy that he’s continuing to make himself available for the team.”

McIntyre added: “Since we came in the door, the attitude has been fantastic. The appreciation of the players, having to fill into positions that aren’t always comfortable to them, has been great to see.

“They are a really great group to work with. They are a close, tight-knit group and I’ll do my utmost to bring in players I feel can complement them.”

New arrivals

And McIntyre is hopeful that at least one much-needed new signing could arrive before they face Partick Thistle on Saturday.

“It will be a challenge to add to the squad, but we are hopeful of bringing in at least one new player for Saturday,” confirmed McIntyre. “Talks are well down the line and hopefully that bears fruit.

“It’s a challenging month for all clubs. It’s more challenging for us because we have seven on the sidelines!

“But every team finds this window difficult.”

Meanwhile, the future of Jermaine Hylton, whose contract expires this month and is currently absent with a hamstring injury, is likely to lie away from Gayfield.

McIntyre added: “I think Jermaine will go.”