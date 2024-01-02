Jim McIntyre in Arbroath new signing timeline as boss reveals Lichties ace playing with a BROKEN TOE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim McIntyre in Arbroath new signing timeline as boss reveals Lichties ace playing with a BROKEN TOE

McIntyre is desperately attempting to seal reinforcements.

By Alan Temple
Jim McIntyre watches Arbroath lose 3-0 against Dundee United
McIntyre watches his players lose out to Dundee United. Image: SNS

Jim McIntyre has revealed that Colin Hamilton lined up against Dundee United with a broken toe as the Arbroath boss hailed the fighting spirit of his depleted Lichties.

The Angus outfit were comfortably beaten by the Tangerines on Saturday afternoon, with a Louis Moult brace and a clinical Glenn Middleton strike doing the damage.

But the extenuating circumstances were clear. Arbroath were without seven key players due to injury, including skipper Tam O’Brien, stalwart Ricky Little and danger-man Michael McKenna.

There were TWO outfield players on their bench.

But a gutsy effort was exemplified by Hamilton, playing through the pain – and out of position at centre-half.

Arbroath stalwart Colin Hamilton
Gutsy Colin Hamilton is playing through the pain. Image: SNS

“We’ve had Colin Hamilton playing on with a broken toe but he’s a trooper and puts himself on the line for the team,” lauded McIntyre. “When you have a broken toe, there’s nothing you can do other than taking painkillers.

“But we just don’t have the option of resting him so it’s credit to Hammy that he’s continuing to make himself available for the team.”

McIntyre added: “Since we came in the door, the attitude has been fantastic. The appreciation of the players, having to fill into positions that aren’t always comfortable to them, has been great to see.

“They are a really great group to work with. They are a close, tight-knit group and I’ll do my utmost to bring in players I feel can complement them.”

New arrivals

And McIntyre is hopeful that at least one much-needed new signing could arrive before they face Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Dundee United's Glenn Middleton chips a fine finish over Arbroath's Derek Gaston.
Middleton beats Gaston in style to make it 2-0. Image: SNS

“It will be a challenge to add to the squad, but we are hopeful of bringing in at least one new player for Saturday,” confirmed McIntyre. “Talks are well down the line and hopefully that bears fruit.

“It’s a challenging month for all clubs. It’s more challenging for us because we have seven on the sidelines!

“But every team finds this window difficult.”

Meanwhile, the future of Jermaine Hylton, whose contract expires this month and is currently absent with a hamstring injury, is likely to lie away from Gayfield.

McIntyre added: “I think Jermaine will go.”

