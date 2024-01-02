Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Dan O’Reilly new contract hopes – and fears – after defender’s Fife derby heroics against Dunfermline Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Dan O’Reilly new contract hopes – and fears – after defender’s Fife derby heroics against Dunfermline Athletic

O'Reilly's short-term contract expires after Saturday's game against Airdrie.

By Iain Collin
Dan O'Reilly is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates as they celebrate the winning goal in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
Dan O'Reilly is surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates as they celebrate the winning goal in the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group

Raith Rovers will move to agree a new contract with Dan O’Reilly after the defender was their Fife derby hero with a double against Dunfermline Athletic.

But manager Ian Murray has admitted her fears the Irishman’s display could also attract interest from other clubs.

O’Reilly grabbed an 11th-minute opener and then nodded in the winner five minutes into the second-half.

The brace capped a magnificent performance from the 28-year-old that helped keep Raith top of the SPFL Championship.

Raith Rovers defender Dan O'Reilly beats Dunfermline Athletic rivals Josh Edwards to a corner to head in the winner in the Fife derby. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
O’Reilly heads in the winner for Raith Rovers against Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

However, the short-term deal the former Fulham trainee penned in November expires after Saturday’s match against Airdrie.

And Murray is keen to sort out the ex-Hamilton Accies stopper’s future as soon as possible.

He said: “I’m delighted for Dan. It’s one of those stories, isn’t it?

“He comes in and he gave a penalty away here the last time we played them [on his debut in the Scottish Cup win in November], which was harsh on him.

“But that’s him scored three goals for us now from the centre-half position and he’s added a good bit of aggression to set-plays for and against.

“But, also, outwith that, I thought he played really, really well.

“We’ll sit down over the next few days and see where we are with Dan.

‘He’s given us everything’

“We’ve not had any talks yet but he’s done really, really well.

“He’s come in on a short-term deal and he’s done excellently for us. But we’ve also given him a platform to go and showcase himself.

“He’s given us everything – commitment, hard work, team work and a little bit of quality as well.

“I would be surprised if nobody else was in his ear as well. That’s always the danger with short-term deals.

“We’ll see what Dan’s thinking as well, but I’m really happy with his overall contribution – not just today.

“We’d certainly like to have a wee chat and see where he is as well.”

Dan O'Reilly celebrates the opening goal for Raith Rovers in the 2-1 victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dan O’Reilly (left) celebrates the opening goal for Raith Rovers in the 2-1 victory over Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Murray has indicated he does not expect a busy transfer window this month, insisting he anticipates a maximum of two new signings.

A fourth consecutive Fife derby win kept the Stark’s Park side top of the SPFL Championship.

And Murray was thrilled with the way his side kicked off the new year on their rivals’ patch.

He added: “It was a really good start to our third quarter and a good start to 2024.

“It’s always hard coming here, that’s for sure, and today was no different.

“It was a really good derby game, actually. I thought both sides put a lot of effort and commitment into it.

‘It’s working for us’

“And there was a bit of quality as well. I thought it was probably the best derby in terms of football this season, in my opinion.

“After we got our second goal, as much as Dunfermline peppered us, I felt fairly comfortable.

“Our defence stayed very resilient.”

He added: “It’s not going to be a busy window for us, maybe at the very, very maximum we might add another two, if that. And probably not let anybody go.

“We won’t be tearing up the hymn sheet and think we’re too good and get too carried away.

“We’re winning games, a lot of games, so it’s working for us.”

More from Football

Jim McIntyre watches Arbroath lose 3-0 against Dundee United
Jim McIntyre in Arbroath new signing timeline as boss reveals Lichties ace playing with…
Dunfermline Athletic medical staff treat defender Sam Fisher on a stretcher after he sustained a facial injury in the 2-1 defeat to Raith Rovers. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake reveals extent of Sam Fisher's latest injury and plans…
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of more than 3,000 travelling Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin in glowing Louis Moult 'nightmare' verdict as Dundee United boss faces nervous…
Dan O'Reilly was Raith Rovers' match winner in the Fife derby against Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline Athletic 1-2 Raith Rovers - Star man, player ratings and match report as…
Dundee United players celebrate Louis Moult's opener
Arbroath 0-3 Dundee United: Louis Moult back on the goal trail as Jim Goodwin's…
Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee youth star Luke Graham extends loan at Montrose
St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris.
St Johnstone CEO Stan Harris 'very disappointed' at Dundee postponement and reveals Saints spent…
Kerr Smith in action for Dundee United.
St Johnstone and Aston Villa confirm Kerr Smith loan, with ex-Dundee United man set…
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee v St Johnstone OFF after Dens Park pitch inspection
5
Benjamin Kimpioka.
AIK confirm Benjamin Kimpioka St Johnstone move and reveal clause in deal