Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Dan O’Reilly new contract hopes – and fears – after defender’s Fife derby heroics against Dunfermline Athletic

Raith Rovers will move to agree a new contract with Dan O’Reilly after the defender was their Fife derby hero with a double against Dunfermline Athletic.

But manager Ian Murray has admitted her fears the Irishman’s display could also attract interest from other clubs.

O’Reilly grabbed an 11th-minute opener and then nodded in the winner five minutes into the second-half.

The brace capped a magnificent performance from the 28-year-old that helped keep Raith top of the SPFL Championship.

However, the short-term deal the former Fulham trainee penned in November expires after Saturday’s match against Airdrie.

And Murray is keen to sort out the ex-Hamilton Accies stopper’s future as soon as possible.

He said: “I’m delighted for Dan. It’s one of those stories, isn’t it?

“He comes in and he gave a penalty away here the last time we played them [on his debut in the Scottish Cup win in November], which was harsh on him.

“But that’s him scored three goals for us now from the centre-half position and he’s added a good bit of aggression to set-plays for and against.

“But, also, outwith that, I thought he played really, really well.

“We’ll sit down over the next few days and see where we are with Dan.

‘He’s given us everything’

“We’ve not had any talks yet but he’s done really, really well.

“He’s come in on a short-term deal and he’s done excellently for us. But we’ve also given him a platform to go and showcase himself.

“He’s given us everything – commitment, hard work, team work and a little bit of quality as well.

“I would be surprised if nobody else was in his ear as well. That’s always the danger with short-term deals.

“We’ll see what Dan’s thinking as well, but I’m really happy with his overall contribution – not just today.

“We’d certainly like to have a wee chat and see where he is as well.”

Murray has indicated he does not expect a busy transfer window this month, insisting he anticipates a maximum of two new signings.

A fourth consecutive Fife derby win kept the Stark’s Park side top of the SPFL Championship.

And Murray was thrilled with the way his side kicked off the new year on their rivals’ patch.

He added: “It was a really good start to our third quarter and a good start to 2024.

“It’s always hard coming here, that’s for sure, and today was no different.

“It was a really good derby game, actually. I thought both sides put a lot of effort and commitment into it.

‘It’s working for us’

“And there was a bit of quality as well. I thought it was probably the best derby in terms of football this season, in my opinion.

“After we got our second goal, as much as Dunfermline peppered us, I felt fairly comfortable.

“Our defence stayed very resilient.”

He added: “It’s not going to be a busy window for us, maybe at the very, very maximum we might add another two, if that. And probably not let anybody go.

“We won’t be tearing up the hymn sheet and think we’re too good and get too carried away.

“We’re winning games, a lot of games, so it’s working for us.”