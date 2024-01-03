5 Fife derby talking points after Raith Rovers stay top of the Championship and Dunfermline Athletic look for answers

A frenetic and fascinating Fife derby finished with Raith Rovers clutching the local bragging rights – and clinging to a three-point advantage at the top of the Championship.

Dan O’Reilly was the hero for the Stark’s Park side on Tuesday with goals at the start of both halves.

Although Ben Summers responded for Dunfermline Athletic before the interval, the home side could not summon up a second comeback despite ramping up the pressure as time ticked away.

Why change a winning squad?

O’Reilly proved not only with his goals but his overall play what a sound signing he has been for Raith since arriving on a short-term deal in November.

Manager Ian Murray is now hopeful of extending that agreement before it expires on Monday.

O’Reilly’s capture came at a time when Rovers were hit with something of a defensive crisis and he has fitted in perfectly.

But that has been the case for pretty much all of the Stark’s Park side’s recruitment for this season.

Josh Mullin, Kevin Dabrowski, Callum Smith, Euan Murray and Jack Hamilton have all contributed to a remarkable campaign so far after arriving on permanent deals last summer.

In Shaun Byrne, on loan from Dundee, the Kirkcaldy club have one of the best players in the division, and someone they will determined to hang onto this month.

Murray has indicated he does not expect a busy transfer window, insisting there will be two arrivals at most.

But it is notable he has also said he is hopeful of NO departures.

When you have suffered just one league defeat all season, there is not much going wrong and there is a sense of a ‘same again’ mentality at Rovers.

Resolute Raith Rovers

After two draws in their previous two games, there was a sense in some quarters there might be growing pressure on Raith at the summit of the Championship.

Defeat against Dunfermline would have allowed Dundee United to regain top spot, with a game still in hand.

If ever there was a time for Rovers to wobble, a derby against pumped up rivals on their patch might have been it.

Allowing a two-goal lead to slip in their previous outing in such high-profile fashion against Arbroath, with their scoring substitute goalie, made the response vital.

An 11th-minute breakthrough after a ragged opening five minutes was perfect.

But, when Dunfermline pegged back their rivals with a preventable equaliser, there would have been more question marks.

However, the Kirkcaldy outfit began the second-half in purposeful fashion and O’Reilly and partner Euan Murray led the determined rearguard effort once they were back in front.

The attractive attacking options at Raith’s disposal have often dug them out of a hole this term, but this was a derby win assisted by their less celebrated defenders.

No change of luck for DAFC

The Pars have suffered stunning misfortune this season when it comes to injuries.

Any hopes that 2024 would herald a change in luck would be dispelled after just 20 minutes against Raith.

Sam Fisher, just back from a concussion lay-off at the weekend, suffered another nasty facial knock and needed lengthy treatment before leaving the pitch on a stretcher.

That the injury was cause by an accidental collision with the boot of team-mate Chris Hamilton pretty much sums things up for Dunfermline.

With 16 minutes remaining, Rhys Breen – just back in the fold after a hamstring problem – had to be replaced with a knee issue after launching himself into a challenge.

With skipper Kyle Benedictus sitting out the match after suffering a recurrence of his thigh strain on his comeback against Ayr United on Saturday, manager James McPake is back to square one with his lack of defensive options.

The East End Park men have looked into all possible reasons why they have suffered so badly this season.

But there is not much the medical department can do when the injuries are so varied and, often, caused by accidental impacts.

Set-piece frailties

It was a Fife derby settled by Raith’s determination in both boxes.

McPake was critical of his side’s inability to defend set-plays and has vowed to ‘fix it’.

On both occasions, Josh Mullin’s deliveries were sublime and dangerous.

For the first goal, he curled a magnificent in-swinging ball into the corridor of uncertainty between the defenders and Pars goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet.

At the second, he fizzed in a pinpoint corner.

Having conceded Ayr’s equaliser from a set-piece and two goals in the defeat to Partick Thistle from corners, McPake has acknowledged they have a problem.

He and assistant Dave Mackay will pick over their defensive set-up for free-kicks and corners in a bid to come up with a solution.

But sometimes it comes down to individual strength and having the bravery to stick heads in where it might hurt – the way that O’Reilly did for the winner.

The scourge of pyrotechnics

The Scottish Cup derby back in November came shortly after a summit on the upsurge of the use of pyrotechnics in the game.

On that occasion, the warnings fell on deaf ears as the start to the game – live on TV – had to be briefly postponed to allow billowing smoke to clear.

Again, on Tuesday, the kick-off was held up by devices set off at both ends of the ground.

Then, when Dunfermline scored their 38th-minute equaliser, another flare was launched from the north west area of East End Park housing the home support.

Booing from the rest of the Pars fans could clearly be heard in response.

The delays contributed to a first-half that did not finish until close to 4pm and the full-time whistle not sounding until after 5.05pm.

The authorities have tried to root out the problem from above – and failed.

Perhaps the condemnation of fellow supporters will have a bigger impact.