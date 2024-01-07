3 Dunfermline talking points: Square pegs, new players needed and rare manager criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Dunfermline talking points: Square pegs, new players needed and rare manager criticism

The Pars are on a run of five matches without a win.

Dunfermline manager James McPake said it is the worst run of injuries he has experienced. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Dunfermline go into the second half of the season in sixth place in the Scottish Championship.

Recent runs have put a dent in a solid start, not aided by the number of players on the treatment table.

Friday night’s defeat away to Queen’s Park prompted some rare, though justified, criticism of his Dunfermline players from James McPake.

They now have back-to-back home matches as they look to arrest the current run of form.

Dunfermline lost 2-1 away to Queen’s Park on Friday. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points after Friday’s 2-1 defeat at Hampden Park.

Square pegs in round holes

Dunfermline started Friday night’s match with a makeshift yet acceptable back three but within they were forced into another change when Aaron Comrie was forced off.

Miller Fenton was the replacement and understandably found it difficult at times in the centre of the back three.

The 20-year-old hasn’t played much first-team football and is naturally a left-sided defender.

Paul Allan moved to right-back at half-time, another square peg, but he was pushed further forward when 17-year-old full-back Liam Hoggan was introduced.

Hoggan has performed well in the reserves, can play on both sides and did his chances of more game time no harm.

As did 18-year-old striker Taylor Sutherland following his recall from a loan at Bonnyrigg Rose.

New players needed

Those youngsters will benefit from increased game time but can’t be the players relied upon to turn things around.

McPake said recently that injuries have sped up the recruitment process while acknowledging the difficulties of the January window.

Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: SNS.

There is little doubt that Dunfermline would have a few more points on the board had they not suffered so many injuries this season.

Almost an entire outfield line-up is currently injured, though one or two could be available Saturday at home to Airdrie.

Ideally, one or two new players will also be added either side of that game.

Manager criticism

McPake hasn’t had to be critical too often of his players – Friday’s result changed that.

It followed an angry reaction from the travelling Pars support at full-time.

It was the first time in his season and a half as Dunfermline boss that he has had to question the application of his players and how they appeared to accept their fate in Friday night’s defeat.

Dunfermline midfielder Chris Hamilton called for togetherness. Image: SNS.

Chris Hamilton, who has captained the side recently, said that he and his team-mates “had words” after Friday’s defeat and encouraged the side to rekindle their togetherness.

All is not lost after a good start to the season. Five matches without a win have brought the bottom sides closer but, as Hamilton pointed out, there is still enough quality in this Dunfermline team to turn things around.

