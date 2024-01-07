3 Dunfermline talking points: Square pegs, new players needed and rare manager criticism

Dunfermline go into the second half of the season in sixth place in the Scottish Championship.

Recent runs have put a dent in a solid start, not aided by the number of players on the treatment table.

Friday night’s defeat away to Queen’s Park prompted some rare, though justified, criticism of his Dunfermline players from James McPake.

They now have back-to-back home matches as they look to arrest the current run of form.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points after Friday’s 2-1 defeat at Hampden Park.

Square pegs in round holes

Dunfermline started Friday night’s match with a makeshift yet acceptable back three but within they were forced into another change when Aaron Comrie was forced off.

Miller Fenton was the replacement and understandably found it difficult at times in the centre of the back three.

The 20-year-old hasn’t played much first-team football and is naturally a left-sided defender.

Paul Allan moved to right-back at half-time, another square peg, but he was pushed further forward when 17-year-old full-back Liam Hoggan was introduced.

Hoggan has performed well in the reserves, can play on both sides and did his chances of more game time no harm.

As did 18-year-old striker Taylor Sutherland following his recall from a loan at Bonnyrigg Rose.

New players needed

Those youngsters will benefit from increased game time but can’t be the players relied upon to turn things around.

McPake said recently that injuries have sped up the recruitment process while acknowledging the difficulties of the January window.

There is little doubt that Dunfermline would have a few more points on the board had they not suffered so many injuries this season.

Almost an entire outfield line-up is currently injured, though one or two could be available Saturday at home to Airdrie.

Ideally, one or two new players will also be added either side of that game.

Manager criticism

McPake hasn’t had to be critical too often of his players – Friday’s result changed that.

It followed an angry reaction from the travelling Pars support at full-time.

It was the first time in his season and a half as Dunfermline boss that he has had to question the application of his players and how they appeared to accept their fate in Friday night’s defeat.

Chris Hamilton, who has captained the side recently, said that he and his team-mates “had words” after Friday’s defeat and encouraged the side to rekindle their togetherness.

All is not lost after a good start to the season. Five matches without a win have brought the bottom sides closer but, as Hamilton pointed out, there is still enough quality in this Dunfermline team to turn things around.