Forfar vice-chairman steps down and leaves SPFL post

Forfar Athletic vice-chairman Alastair Donald is stepping down from his role at the club with immediate effect.

It brings to an end a 15-year association with the club, including five as chairman during the 2010s.

Donald stepped aside as Forfar’s chairman in 2017 just days after the club won promotion to League One.

In a statement, Forfar expressed their disappointment at the decision.

Other commitments and business interests mean that Donald is no longer able to dedicate the required time to the role.

He told the club’s official website: “I can no longer afford the necessary time and dedication that the role of a director at a club such as Forfar Athletic requires.

“Therefore felt this was the right time to call it a day.

“I have had the great pleasure of meeting and working with some wonderful people over the past 15 years at the club itself and throughout the Scottish football family.

“Hopefully made friendships that will span a lifetime.”

Earlier this year, ‘Mr Forfar’ David McGregor also decided to step down after a 40-year association with Station Park.

SPFL board change

Donald’s departure means the former Loons chairman will also be leaving his role as a board member at the SPFL where he represented the League Two clubs.

Montrose director Peter Davidson, who also sits on the SPFL board, will fulfil all the roles and functions of the League One and League Two directors.

Davidson will hold dual responsibility until a replacement is formally elected at the next annual general meeting scheduled for April.

SPFL chief Neil Doncaster said: “Alastair’s immense contribution to the SPFL, to Forfar Athletic and to Scottish football has been enormously valuable.

“His lifelong passion for the game, combined with his integrity, insight and intelligence, has been hugely beneficial, as clearly recognised by his peers in re-electing him to the SPFL board.

“It’s a mark of the man that he has decided to step down because he felt he could not fulfil the role to his extraordinarily high standards, due to other commitments.”