Dunfermline take action after Fife derby attack on Raith Rovers fan

Dunfermline have banned ‘a number of individuals’ from East End Park following the attack on a young Raith Rovers fan after the recent Fife derby.

The Pars have revealed they have conducted their own investigation into the ‘scenes’ and have been ‘in dialogue’ with Police Scotland.

They have condemned the incident and say they will continue to help the authorities with their enquiries.

And they have reiterated that any individual found to have been involved in disorder will also be subject to a ban from future games.

In a statement, the club said: “Dunfermline Athletic can confirm that, following a thorough investigation and dialogue with Police Scotland after the recent home game against Raith Rovers, a number of individuals have been issued with stadium banning orders.

“We will continue to work with the authorities and support their investigations.

“The club reiterates the condemnation of the scenes post-match on Tuesday 2nd January.

‘Further investigations’

“And any individuals identified by further investigations will also be subject to stadium banning orders.”

Raith fan Kieren Ross was filmed being attacked in the wake of his side’s 2-1 victory over Dunfermline last week.

The teenager has since met with Rovers players and management, and travelled with the squad on their bus to Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Airdrie.

Dunfermline’s main sponsor has also paid for Ross’ season-ticket for next term as a gesture of goodwill.

With Police investigations continuing, six individuals are known to have so far been charged over the incident.