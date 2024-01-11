Dunfermline take action after Fife derby attack on Raith Rovers fan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline take action after Fife derby attack on Raith Rovers fan

The Pars have issued stadium banning orders following an internal investigation.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Dunfermline have issued stadium banning orders. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group

Dunfermline have banned ‘a number of individuals’ from East End Park following the attack on a young Raith Rovers fan after the recent Fife derby.

The Pars have revealed they have conducted their own investigation into the ‘scenes’ and have been ‘in dialogue’ with Police Scotland.

They have condemned the incident and say they will continue to help the authorities with their enquiries.

Kieren Ross with the squad at Stark's Park. Image: Raith Rovers/X
Kieren Ross with the squad at Stark’s Park. Image: Raith Rovers/X

And they have reiterated that any individual found to have been involved in disorder will also be subject to a ban from future games.

In a statement, the club said: “Dunfermline Athletic can confirm that, following a thorough investigation and dialogue with Police Scotland after the recent home game against Raith Rovers, a number of individuals have been issued with stadium banning orders.

“We will continue to work with the authorities and support their investigations.

“The club reiterates the condemnation of the scenes post-match on Tuesday 2nd January.

‘Further investigations’

“And any individuals identified by further investigations will also be subject to stadium banning orders.”

Raith fan Kieren Ross was filmed being attacked in the wake of his side’s 2-1 victory over Dunfermline last week.

The teenager has since met with Rovers players and management, and travelled with the squad on their bus to Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Airdrie.

Dunfermline’s main sponsor has also paid for Ross’ season-ticket for next term as a gesture of goodwill.

With Police investigations continuing, six individuals are known to have so far been charged over the incident.

More from Football

Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline close to first January signing as James McPake seeks defensive reinforcements for Airdrie…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says the Dee are watching Michael Mellon's situation after his recall by Burnley. Images: SNS/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty confirms Dundee are monitoring Burnley hot shot Michael Mellon
Raith Rovers' Ian Murray (left) and Lewis Vaughan (right) with their awards. Images: Raith Rovers FC
Raith Rovers land Championship manager and player of the month double
Dundee United and Morton doing battle
Morton v Dundee United new date revealed following Cappielow postponement
Lewis O'Donnell exiting the Dundee United team bus.
Dundee United teen's loan stint at Kelty Hearts extended
David Keltjens has signed up at St Johnstone until the end of the season. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
David Keltjens: Israeli internationalist sold on St Johnstone move by countryman cup double hero
Dundee target Michael Mellon celebrates his hat-trick goal for Morcambe. Image: Paul Thompson/ProSports/Shutterstock.
Michael Mellon to Dundee: 7 of Dee loan prospect's best Morecambe goals
Inverness midfielder David Wotherspoon warms up at East End Par
David Wotherspoon opens up on impending Dundee United transfer as 'great opportunity' looms for…
Dundee United's new third kit.
Dundee United fans hit out at kit manufacturer over ‘fiercely Dundee’ gaffe
Ali Adams scored a sensational strike for Arbroath versus Raith. Image: SNS.
Arbroath goalkeeper Alistair Adams scoops prize for sensational strike

Conversation