Dunfermline close to first January signing as James McPake seeks defensive reinforcements for Airdrie clash

Dunfermline boss James McPake is closing in on a new signing ahead of Saturday’s clash with Airdrie.

The Pars are desperate for defensive reinforcements after being hit with a growing injury crisis.

Skipper Kyle Benedictus, Rhys Breen and Aaron Comrie are all sidelined for a minimum of the next four weeks.

Meanwhile, Sam Fisher is still recovering from the concussion – his second in the space of a fortnight – and facial wounds he sustained in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.

A centre-half is now due to arrive on loan to help ease the selection conundrum facing McPake for the visit of the Diamonds.

It is expected the agreement will be finalised on Friday, with the 23-year-old due to train with his new team-mates ahead of Saturday’s match.

There is the outside chance a second fresh face could also arrive in time for the game.

McPake said: “We’ll hopefully have one in for the weekend.

Others

“One should get us through Saturday! And then we’ll work on others.

“But we should definitely have one in our squad for Saturday.

“It will be a loan deal and it’s one I’ve tried to sign before, and it’s one we were looking at for this summer as well.

“I know it looks like there’s still no signings in, and stuff like that.

‘Improve the squad’

“But hopefully this one will the first one.

“We’ve had good conversations with the board in Germany and with David [Cook, CEO]. David’s working all hours as well, we’re all doing that.

“The aim’s still the same, we need to improve the squad.

“We’re looking to get this one in and then looking to see what more we can do.”

Amidst a nightmare season of repeated injury blows, Dunfermline are set to miss seven first-choice players for this weekend and beyond.

As well as the defensive quartet already mentioned, the Pars also have Alex Jakubiak, Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler currently unavailable.

However, there has at least been some good news for McPake on the injury front this week.

Lewis McCann has been sidelined since pulling up with a hamstring problem in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath on December 23.

And Ewan Otoo also sat out the meetings with Ayr United and Queen’s Park in recent weeks as he battles a minor injury.

‘Massive bonus’

However, barring any late setbacks, both will be in the squad to face Airdrie.

McPake added: “The two that missed out on Friday, who are now available for us, are Lewis McCann and Ewan Otoo.

“That’s a massive bonus for us. If you asked any Dunfermline fan to pick their team, those two would be in it.

“They’ve trained well. Ewan was close on Friday and it was a last-minute call to not risk him.

“They’ll come back into the squad.”