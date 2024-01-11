Dunfermline close to first January signing as James McPake seeks defensive reinforcements for Airdrie clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline close to first January signing as James McPake seeks defensive reinforcements for Airdrie clash

The Pars are on the verge of completing the signing of a centre-half on loan.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline boss James McPake is closing in on a new signing ahead of Saturday’s clash with Airdrie.

The Pars are desperate for defensive reinforcements after being hit with a growing injury crisis.

Skipper Kyle Benedictus, Rhys Breen and Aaron Comrie are all sidelined for a minimum of the next four weeks.

Meanwhile, Sam Fisher is still recovering from the concussion – his second in the space of a fortnight – and facial wounds he sustained in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers.

Dunfermline's Sam Fisher gets treatment on the pitch after sustaining a nasty facial injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's Sam Fisher picked up a nasty facial injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

A centre-half is now due to arrive on loan to help ease the selection conundrum facing McPake for the visit of the Diamonds.

It is expected the agreement will be finalised on Friday, with the 23-year-old due to train with his new team-mates ahead of Saturday’s match.

There is the outside chance a second fresh face could also arrive in time for the game.

McPake said: “We’ll hopefully have one in for the weekend.

Others

“One should get us through Saturday! And then we’ll work on others.

“But we should definitely have one in our squad for Saturday.

“It will be a loan deal and it’s one I’ve tried to sign before, and it’s one we were looking at for this summer as well.

“I know it looks like there’s still no signings in, and stuff like that.

‘Improve the squad’

“But hopefully this one will the first one.

“We’ve had good conversations with the board in Germany and with David [Cook, CEO]. David’s working all hours as well, we’re all doing that.

“The aim’s still the same, we need to improve the squad.

“We’re looking to get this one in and then looking to see what more we can do.”

Lewis McCann scores a goal for Dunfermline against Inverness earlier in the season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Lewis McCann has been missed in attack by Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Amidst a nightmare season of repeated injury blows, Dunfermline are set to miss seven first-choice players for this weekend and beyond.

As well as the defensive quartet already mentioned, the Pars also have Alex Jakubiak, Matty Todd and Kane Ritchie-Hosler currently unavailable.

However, there has at least been some good news for McPake on the injury front this week.

Lewis McCann has been sidelined since pulling up with a hamstring problem in the 1-1 draw with Arbroath on December 23.

And Ewan Otoo also sat out the meetings with Ayr United and Queen’s Park in recent weeks as he battles a minor injury.

‘Massive bonus’

However, barring any late setbacks, both will be in the squad to face Airdrie.

McPake added: “The two that missed out on Friday, who are now available for us, are Lewis McCann and Ewan Otoo.

“That’s a massive bonus for us. If you asked any Dunfermline fan to pick their team, those two would be in it.

“They’ve trained well. Ewan was close on Friday and it was a last-minute call to not risk him.

“They’ll come back into the squad.”

