Dunfermline complete loan signing of Malachi Fagan-Walcott as boss James McPake is reunited with ex-Dundee defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline complete loan signing of Malachi Fagan-Walcott as boss James McPake is reunited with ex-Dundee defender

The Cardiff City stopper has moved north for the rest of the season.

By Iain Collin
Malachi Fagan-Walcott raises a Dunfermline scarf above his head at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott has become Dunfermline's first January signing. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline have completed the capture of Malachi Fagan-Walcott on loan from Cardiff City.

The former Spurs defender travelled north on Thursday to put pen to paper on a deal with the Fifers for the remainder of the campaign.

The move, first revealed by Courier Sport, reunites the 21-year-old with Pars boss James McPake, who he briefly worked under at Dundee.

McPake signed Fagan-Walcott on loan from Spurs in January 2021 but the Englishman returned south after just two games having damaged his hamstring.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott in action during his loan spell with Dundee.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott in action during his loan spell with Dundee.

The centre-half, who made his Spurs debut in the Champions League in 2020, has answered Dunfermline’s SOS after they were struck with a growing injury crisis.

With Kyle Benedictus, Rhys Breen, Sam Fisher and Aaron Comrie all currently ruled out, Fagan-Walcott will be expected to make his debut against Airdrie this weekend.

The England youth internationalist is expected to be the first of the defensive reinforcements McPake is hoping for this month.

He has been linked with a move for Dundee’s Lee Ashcroft, who spent four years at Dunfermline before moving to Dens Park in 2020.

DAFC targets

The 30-year-old has not played for the Dark Blues since August 12 and Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and Inverness Caley Thistle have all been credited with an interest in the stopper.

McPake is also understood to have other targets in his sights after being given the green light by the East End Park board to beef up his defensive options.

Benedictus has been ruled out for at least two months with a thigh strain, whilst Breen (knee) and Comrie (calf) will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks.

Fisher is being treated carefully after suffering a second concussion in quick succession in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers on January 2.

More from Football

St Johnstone's Liam Parker has joined Edinburgh City until the end of the season. Image: SNS
St Johnstone teen joins Edinburgh City on loan
Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne, on loan from Dundee, warms up before a match. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers expected to move on permanent deal talks after securing Dundee loan star…
Dundee United midfielder Archie Meekison
Archie Meekison set for long-awaited Dundee United return as Jim Goodwin makes welcome break…
Tony Docherty will look to replace Owen Beck in January. Image: SNS.
Tony Docherty on Owen Beck replacement need as Dundee boss discusses transfer plans
Alex Greive points at his No.7 Dundee United jersey
Dundee United new boy Alex Greive on the gutsy 11,000-mile gamble that Jim Goodwin…
Prone Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher
Dundee United hit with Declan Gallagher surgery blow as Ollie Denham exit strategy mooted
Malachi Fagan-Walcott in action during his loan spell with Dundee.
Dunfermline set to make former Dundee and Spurs defender their first January signing as…
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Dunfermline take action after Fife derby attack on Raith Rovers fan
Dundee boss Tony Docherty says the Dee are watching Michael Mellon's situation after his recall by Burnley. Images: SNS/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty confirms Dundee are monitoring Burnley hot shot Michael Mellon
Raith Rovers' Ian Murray (left) and Lewis Vaughan (right) with their awards. Images: Raith Rovers FC
Raith Rovers land Championship manager and player of the month double