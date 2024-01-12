Dunfermline complete loan signing of Malachi Fagan-Walcott as boss James McPake is reunited with ex-Dundee defender

Dunfermline have completed the capture of Malachi Fagan-Walcott on loan from Cardiff City.

The former Spurs defender travelled north on Thursday to put pen to paper on a deal with the Fifers for the remainder of the campaign.

The move, first revealed by Courier Sport, reunites the 21-year-old with Pars boss James McPake, who he briefly worked under at Dundee.

McPake signed Fagan-Walcott on loan from Spurs in January 2021 but the Englishman returned south after just two games having damaged his hamstring.

The centre-half, who made his Spurs debut in the Champions League in 2020, has answered Dunfermline’s SOS after they were struck with a growing injury crisis.

With Kyle Benedictus, Rhys Breen, Sam Fisher and Aaron Comrie all currently ruled out, Fagan-Walcott will be expected to make his debut against Airdrie this weekend.

The England youth internationalist is expected to be the first of the defensive reinforcements McPake is hoping for this month.

He has been linked with a move for Dundee’s Lee Ashcroft, who spent four years at Dunfermline before moving to Dens Park in 2020.

DAFC targets

The 30-year-old has not played for the Dark Blues since August 12 and Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle and Inverness Caley Thistle have all been credited with an interest in the stopper.

McPake is also understood to have other targets in his sights after being given the green light by the East End Park board to beef up his defensive options.

Benedictus has been ruled out for at least two months with a thigh strain, whilst Breen (knee) and Comrie (calf) will be sidelined for a minimum of four weeks.

Fisher is being treated carefully after suffering a second concussion in quick succession in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers on January 2.