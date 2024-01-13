Football Dunfermline v Airdrie in doubt as pitch inspection arranged The Scottish Championship fixture could be postponed. By Craig Cairns January 13 2024, 9.39am Share Dunfermline v Airdrie in doubt as pitch inspection arranged Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/4865268/dunfermline-v-airdrie-in-doubt-as-pitch-inspection-arranged/ Copy Link 0 comment There has been an undersoil heating failure at Dunfermline's East End Park. Image: SNS. Dunfermline’s home fixture versus Airdrie is in doubt after an undersoil heating failure. The Scottish Championship match was due to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday but a pitch inspection is now planned for 10am. ⚠️Please note there will be a 10am pitch inspection this morning at KDM Group East End Park. Due to what appears to be a failure in the undersoil heating system a large amount of water is currently sitting on the pitch. Further update will be issued in due course. — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) January 13, 2024 A post on X read: “Please note there will be a 10am pitch inspection this morning at KDM Group East End Park. “Due to what appears to be a failure in the undersoil heating system, a large amount of water is currently sitting on the pitch. “Further updates will be issued in due course.”
Conversation