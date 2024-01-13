Dunfermline v Airdrie in doubt as pitch inspection arranged

Dunfermline’s home fixture versus Airdrie is in doubt after an undersoil heating failure.

The Scottish Championship match was due to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday but a pitch inspection is now planned for 10am.

⚠️Please note there will be a 10am pitch inspection this morning at KDM Group East End Park. Due to what appears to be a failure in the undersoil heating system a large amount of water is currently sitting on the pitch. Further update will be issued in due course. — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) January 13, 2024

A post on X read: “Please note there will be a 10am pitch inspection this morning at KDM Group East End Park.

“Due to what appears to be a failure in the undersoil heating system, a large amount of water is currently sitting on the pitch.

“Further updates will be issued in due course.”