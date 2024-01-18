Surgery fears allayed but Dunfermline defender is ruled out for 3 months as James McPake provides update on duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Surgery fears allayed but Dunfermline defender is ruled out for 3 months as James McPake provides update on duo

Kyle Benedictus and Sam Fisher have both consulted specialists this week.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus in action earlier in the season. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline Athletic captain Kyle Benedictus. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline boss James McPake has breathed a sigh of relief after being told Kyle Benedictus does not need surgery and should play again this season.

But he has revealed his skipper is still expected to be sidelined for THREE MONTHS with his thigh injury.

Benedictus has endured a nightmare campaign that has restricted him to just over an hour of action since September 2.

First a broken bone in his foot kept the former Dundee stopper out for eight weeks.

Dunfermline Athletic skipper Kyle Benedictus holds his foot after sustaining a broken bone back in September. Image: SNS.
Kyle Benedictus’ injury woes started with a foot injury in September. Image: SNS.

Then, a thigh injury sustained on his return against old club Raith Rovers meant another two months on the sidelines.

On his second comeback of the season, against Ayr United on December 30, disaster struck and he damaged his thigh again.

This time, however, scans showed the injury had penetrated his tendon and there were fears he may even have kicked his last ball this term.

But, after seeking the opinions of a specialist, Benedictus is now expected to be back in time for the closing stages of the Championship fixture list.

McPake said: “With regards to Bene (Benedictus), it’s positive in regards to he doesn’t need surgery.

Positive

“He’s still going to be out for a considerable length of time, but we can start accelerating the rehab because he doesn’t need surgery.

“We used a tendon specialist in London and he is really good.

“He’s to get another scan in about three weeks’ time and all going well with that then we can really push him.

“It’s positive in the sense that he doesn’t need surgery and his season’s not over.

“We’re expecting to get him back, but I do think it will be closer to the three months.

Kyle Bendictus roars in the direction of supporters celebrating a Dunfermline goal earlier this season. Image: SNS.
Kyle Bendictus (with captain’s armband) has been sorely missed in defence by Dunfermline this season. Image: SNS.

“So, all being well we will get him back towards the end of March.

“He’s buzzing with it because it is a tendon injury and you’re faced with scan reports that make pretty dim reading.

“So, when you’re told you don’t need surgery and your season’s not over then that’s a bonus for him, and I’m delighted for him.”

Meanwhile, McPake has reported positive news after defender Sam Fisher consulted a specialist over his head injury.

The former Dundee centre-half sustained a second concussion in the space of just over a fortnight in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers on January 2.

Happy

In addition, he was left with multiple nose fractures and a facial cut after being caught by the boot of team-mate Chris Hamilton.

Having also been concussed against Partick Thistle on December 16, the Pars have been treading carefully with Fisher’s return to action.

However, there was relief when the 22-year-old was checked over by a specialist at Hampden earlier this week.

And he could even make the squad to face Queen’s Park on Saturday.

McPake added: “Sam saw the concussion specialist on Tuesday and he did a bit more in training on Wednesday.

Dunfermline's Sam Fisher is helped from the field on a stretcheragainst Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline’s Sam Fisher picked up nasty facial injuries and concussion against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“We got him a mask fitted, but that’s simply for his nose.

“He’s been heading the ball lightly and done all the running protocols and followed them by the letter.

“The specialist was happy with where he’s at.

“He’s not missed a lot in terms of his workload and he’s been able to tick over.

“But we’re day to day with him and doctor is in constant contact with him.

“If he develops any sort of symptoms at all then we jump back a day.”

