Surgery fears allayed but Dunfermline defender is ruled out for 3 months as James McPake provides update on duo

Dunfermline boss James McPake has breathed a sigh of relief after being told Kyle Benedictus does not need surgery and should play again this season.

But he has revealed his skipper is still expected to be sidelined for THREE MONTHS with his thigh injury.

Benedictus has endured a nightmare campaign that has restricted him to just over an hour of action since September 2.

First a broken bone in his foot kept the former Dundee stopper out for eight weeks.

Then, a thigh injury sustained on his return against old club Raith Rovers meant another two months on the sidelines.

On his second comeback of the season, against Ayr United on December 30, disaster struck and he damaged his thigh again.

This time, however, scans showed the injury had penetrated his tendon and there were fears he may even have kicked his last ball this term.

But, after seeking the opinions of a specialist, Benedictus is now expected to be back in time for the closing stages of the Championship fixture list.

McPake said: “With regards to Bene (Benedictus), it’s positive in regards to he doesn’t need surgery.

Positive

“He’s still going to be out for a considerable length of time, but we can start accelerating the rehab because he doesn’t need surgery.

“We used a tendon specialist in London and he is really good.

“He’s to get another scan in about three weeks’ time and all going well with that then we can really push him.

“It’s positive in the sense that he doesn’t need surgery and his season’s not over.

“We’re expecting to get him back, but I do think it will be closer to the three months.

“So, all being well we will get him back towards the end of March.

“He’s buzzing with it because it is a tendon injury and you’re faced with scan reports that make pretty dim reading.

“So, when you’re told you don’t need surgery and your season’s not over then that’s a bonus for him, and I’m delighted for him.”

Meanwhile, McPake has reported positive news after defender Sam Fisher consulted a specialist over his head injury.

The former Dundee centre-half sustained a second concussion in the space of just over a fortnight in the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers on January 2.

Happy

In addition, he was left with multiple nose fractures and a facial cut after being caught by the boot of team-mate Chris Hamilton.

Having also been concussed against Partick Thistle on December 16, the Pars have been treading carefully with Fisher’s return to action.

However, there was relief when the 22-year-old was checked over by a specialist at Hampden earlier this week.

And he could even make the squad to face Queen’s Park on Saturday.

McPake added: “Sam saw the concussion specialist on Tuesday and he did a bit more in training on Wednesday.

“We got him a mask fitted, but that’s simply for his nose.

“He’s been heading the ball lightly and done all the running protocols and followed them by the letter.

“The specialist was happy with where he’s at.

“He’s not missed a lot in terms of his workload and he’s been able to tick over.

“But we’re day to day with him and doctor is in constant contact with him.

“If he develops any sort of symptoms at all then we jump back a day.”