Dunfermline on hunt for new academy chief after surprise departure of ex-skipper Greg Shields

Dunfermline are on the hunt for a new youth academy chief after the surprise departure of Greg Shields.

The former Pars defender has left his ‘head of professional’ role to pursue a career opportunity outside of football.

The 47-year-old had been in charge of the football side of the Fifers’ academy for the past 18 months, whilst also coaching the reserves and under-18s side.

His exit brings to an end a third spell at the club after he returned to East End Park – where he had two stints as a player – in January 2019 as assistant to Stevie Crawford.

Shields had been in the United States for a decade, first as a player and then as a coach with Carolina RailHawks.

He went on to have a spell as interim manager at Dunfermline following the resignation of Crawford.

And he was then first-team coach under John Hughes before making the academy move.

Shields said: “This has been a very tough decision for me, as Dunfermline Athletic have been a huge part of my life.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in all roles I have undertaken at the club.

“The academy is in a very good place and I look forward to seeing the continued development of our next batch of future Pars players.

‘A very good place’

“I wish everyone all the best for this season and beyond.

“Thanks to everyone within the club for their support over the years.”

Shields first joined Dunfermline from Rangers in 1997 and went on to win a move to Charlton Athletic two years later.

Injuries hampered his time south of the border and the full-back was brought back north to Kilmarnock by future Pars boss Jim Jefferies in 2002.

He then returned to the Fifers in January 2004 and went on to captain the team to the 2006 League Cup final and the 2007 Scottish Cup final.

Ambitious to try something new, he left for the States in 2009 having played 235 times in over seven years with the Pars.

Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook commented: “Greg Shields has been an asset across his many roles at the club.

“And, whilst we are supportive of his wish to pursue an employment opportunity outside of football, we are aware that he leaves big boots to fill.

DAFC Inspiration

“I enjoyed watching Greg give his all for the club in his 200+ appearances for the club, including League Cup and Scottish Cup finals.

“His pathway from DAFC to the English Premiership [with Charlton] is an inspiration for everyone within our academy.

“More latterly, as chairman, it has been a privilege to work with him behind the scenes to help build and grow the Pars academy.

“Many players in the first-team squad and in the senior youth age groups have benefitted from his coaching knowledge and expertise.

“We are obviously disappointed to lose a person and a coach of his calibre but we wish him all the very best in his new career ventures.”