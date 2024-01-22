Dunfermline on hunt for new academy chief after surprise departure of ex-skipper Greg Shields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline on hunt for new academy chief after surprise departure of ex-skipper Greg Shields

The ex-Pars player has left for an opportunity outside football.

By Iain Collin
Greg Shields has left his role with the Dunfermline Athletic academy. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Greg Shields has left his role with the Dunfermline Athletic academy. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline are on the hunt for a new youth academy chief after the surprise departure of Greg Shields.

The former Pars defender has left his ‘head of professional’ role to pursue a career opportunity outside of football.

The 47-year-old had been in charge of the football side of the Fifers’ academy for the past 18 months, whilst also coaching the reserves and under-18s side.

His exit brings to an end a third spell at the club after he returned to East End Park – where he had two stints as a player – in January 2019 as assistant to Stevie Crawford.

Greg Shields walks down the touchline at East End Park following a Dunfermline Athletic youth game. Craig Brown / DAFC.
Greg Shields (centre) has left following his third spell at Dunfermline Athletic. Craig Brown / DAFC.

Shields had been in the United States for a decade, first as a player and then as a coach with Carolina RailHawks.

He went on to have a spell as interim manager at Dunfermline following the resignation of Crawford.

And he was then first-team coach under John Hughes before making the academy move.

Shields said: “This has been a very tough decision for me, as Dunfermline Athletic have been a huge part of my life.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in all roles I have undertaken at the club.

“The academy is in a very good place and I look forward to seeing the continued development of our next batch of future Pars players.

‘A very good place’

“I wish everyone all the best for this season and beyond.

“Thanks to everyone within the club for their support over the years.”

Shields first joined Dunfermline from Rangers in 1997 and went on to win a move to Charlton Athletic two years later.

Injuries hampered his time south of the border and the full-back was brought back north to Kilmarnock by future Pars boss Jim Jefferies in 2002.

Greg Shields dispenses advice during a Dunfermline Athletic youth game against Hearts. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

He then returned to the Fifers in January 2004 and went on to captain the team to the 2006 League Cup final and the 2007 Scottish Cup final.

Ambitious to try something new, he left for the States in 2009 having played 235 times in over seven years with the Pars.

Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook commented: “Greg Shields has been an asset across his many roles at the club.

“And, whilst we are supportive of his wish to pursue an employment opportunity outside of football, we are aware that he leaves big boots to fill.

DAFC Inspiration

“I enjoyed watching Greg give his all for the club in his 200+ appearances for the club, including League Cup and Scottish Cup finals.

“His pathway from DAFC to the English Premiership [with Charlton] is an inspiration for everyone within our academy.

“More latterly, as chairman, it has been a privilege to work with him behind the scenes to help build and grow the Pars academy.

“Many players in the first-team squad and in the senior youth age groups have benefitted from his coaching knowledge and expertise.

“We are obviously disappointed to lose a person and a coach of his calibre but we wish him all the very best in his new career ventures.”

