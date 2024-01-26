Jamie Gullan departs Raith Rovers for League of Ireland side Dundalk as Championship clash is moved for TV

Jamie Gullan has left Raith Rovers to join Dundalk for an undisclosed fee.

The former Hibernian forward has penned a deal with the League of Ireland outfit, subject to international clearance.

It brings to an end a fourth spell at Stark’s Park for Gullan, who enjoyed three previous loan stints before making the move permanent in January 2022.

The 24-year-old’s contract was due to expire with Raith at the end of the current season.

However, with game-time limited this term as Rovers have pieced together a title challenge in the Championship, he has opted to move on.

A club statement said: “Raith Rovers FC today announce that 24-year-old forward Jamie Gullan has signed for League of Ireland Premier Division club Dundalk FC.

“The club has received an undisclosed fee for Jamie, and the transfer is subject to international clearance, with the player on his way to Oriel Park in County Louth where Dundalk play in the top division of the Republic.”

‘Not stand in anybody’s way’

Ian Murray is a fan of the versatile attacker but, with a plethora of options across his front line, has used him sparingly.

Speaking ahead of the move, Murray said: “Players want to play football.

“Certainly, we’re not going to stand in anybody’s way if they intimate to us they want to leave.”

Gullan has had just one league start all season, against Arbroath last month, with his other five coming in the Viaplay Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy.

All in all, he has made 24 appearances this term and scored twice – both winners against Saturday’s opponents, Inverness Caley Thistle.

Over the course of his four separate spells at Raith, he has turned out 111 times for the club and helped them win the League One title and promotion back to the Championship in 2020.

Meanwhile, Raith have announced that their meeting with Arbroath in March has been brought forward for television.

The trip to Gayfield on Saturday, March 2, will now take place the previous night, on Friday, March 1.

With Rovers currently pushing Dundee United hard at the top of the Championship, the live TV cameras will follow them to Angus for a crucial game.