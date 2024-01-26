Jamie Gullan departs Raith Rovers for League of Ireland side Dundalk as Championship clash is moved for TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Gullan departs Raith Rovers for League of Ireland side Dundalk as Championship clash is moved for TV

The former Hibernian youngster was frustrated by his lack of game-time at Stark's Park.

By Iain Collin
Jamie Gullan smiles for the camera during his time with Raith Rovers.
Striker Jamie Gullan has left Raith Rovers to join Dundalk. Image: SNS.

Jamie Gullan has left Raith Rovers to join Dundalk for an undisclosed fee.

The former Hibernian forward has penned a deal with the League of Ireland outfit, subject to international clearance.

It brings to an end a fourth spell at Stark’s Park for Gullan, who enjoyed three previous loan stints before making the move permanent in January 2022.

Jamie Gullan clenches both his fists in celebration for Raith Rovers.
Jamie Gullan was frustrated by a lack of game-time at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

The 24-year-old’s contract was due to expire with Raith at the end of the current season.

However, with game-time limited this term as Rovers have pieced together a title challenge in the Championship, he has opted to move on.

A club statement said: “Raith Rovers FC today announce that 24-year-old forward Jamie Gullan has signed for League of Ireland Premier Division club Dundalk FC.

“The club has received an undisclosed fee for Jamie, and the transfer is subject to international clearance, with the player on his way to Oriel Park in County Louth where Dundalk play in the top division of the Republic.”

‘Not stand in anybody’s way’

Ian Murray is a fan of the versatile attacker but, with a plethora of options across his front line, has used him sparingly.

Speaking ahead of the move, Murray said: “Players want to play football.

“Certainly, we’re not going to stand in anybody’s way if they intimate to us they want to leave.”

Gullan has had just one league start all season, against Arbroath last month, with his other five coming in the Viaplay Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy.

Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan hurdles a challenge from then Hamilton Accies defender Dan O'Reilly.

All in all, he has made 24 appearances this term and scored twice – both winners against Saturday’s opponents, Inverness Caley Thistle.

Over the course of his four separate spells at Raith, he has turned out 111 times for the club and helped them win the League One title and promotion back to the Championship in 2020.

Meanwhile, Raith have announced that their meeting with Arbroath in March has been brought forward for television.

The trip to Gayfield on Saturday, March 2, will now take place the previous night, on Friday, March 1.

With Rovers currently pushing Dundee United hard at the top of the Championship, the live TV cameras will follow them to Angus for a crucial game.

